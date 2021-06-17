The Ponferradina announced this Thursday his first signing for next season, the central Jose Manuel Arias Copete (Écija, 1999), who came to the Berciano team from Villarreal B, where he played last season in Second B. With the arrival of Copete, Deportiva reaffirms its commitment to young players in the rear that did so well last year with footballers such as Amo, Pascanu, Manu Hernando and Iván Rodríguez.

Tuft was formed in the lower categories of Écija, with which he debuted in Second B with only 18 years forming part of a team where there was a living legend of Deportiva, Jonathan Ruiz. Later he played for Córdoba B before Villarreal recruited him for their C team, in the Third Division. In the 2019-20 season he was loaned out to Peña Deportiva, again in Segunda B, where Last year he played 17 games with Villarreal B after doing the preseason with the Castellón first team.

The sports management of Ponferradina continues with the work of dispatches to form a solvent staff for the year of the Blue and White centenary and among its pretensions would be to have once again Pablo ValcarceThis time in property, since everything indicates that the footballer from Bercia will not fulfill the year of his contract that he has left at Mallorca.