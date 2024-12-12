It is, with its 64 hectares, the only forest space within the central almond





For almost nine centuries there has been a forest area in Madrid that for some time has been known as the Dehesa de la Villa. 64 hectares of park that is currently the only forest space within the central almond of the city,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only