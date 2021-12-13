The red and white are the reigning Greek champions, they have international experience and this year they are in command of their championship

The Goddess in Piraeus. Olympiacos will be Atalanta’s opponent in the Europa League playoff. Went to Gewiss Stadium, on February 17 with return, to Karaiskakis the week after, on 24. The Bergamo team will challenge a historic club of European football: the red and white are the reigning Greek champions, they boast international experience and this year too in command of their championship.

THE PATH – Olympiacos reached the group stage of the Europa League after being ousted from the Champions League qualifiers: they had overtaken Neftchi Baku but was eliminated by Ludogorets and thus found themselves having to challenge Slovan Bratislava for a place in the second European competition. . Defeated the Slovaks, the Greeks were drawn into group D. With Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce and Antwerp. Olympiacos scored 9 points, finishing second at -3 from the Germans and +3 from the Turks. The Greeks lost both matches against Frankfurt (3-1 in the first leg, 1-2 in the second leg), beat Fenerbahce twice (0-3 and then 1-0, with Soares goal in the 90th minute) . The balance against Nainggolan’s Antwerp is a 2-1 first leg win and a 1-0 defeat in Belgium in the return leg.

HOW TO PLAY – Olympiacos play mostly with a 4-2-3-1. The central reference is the Moroccan El Arabi: behind him are jousting Masouras, Camara and Onyereku. Another Camara plays in the middle with M’Vila (at Inter in 2014/15). In defense, to protect Vaclik (Czech goalkeeper who won the 2019/2020 Europa League with Sevilla), there are, from right to left, the French Lala, the expert Soktratis (Greek former Arsenal, in Italy he dressed the shirts of Genoa, from 2008 to 2010, and Milan, in 2010/11), the Senegalese Cisse and the Moldovan Reabciuk. The defender Ba, the French attacking midfielder, now injured, Valbuena, and the forward Soares are also often used by Mr. Martins.

THE STAR – The spearhead of Olympiacos is the Moroccan striker Youssef El Arabi: 34 years old, born in France, wearing white and red since 2019, after having also played in Granada, in Spain. This year he has already scored 3 goals in the Europa League (one every two games) and 5 in 11 league appearances. Play as center striker in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3. And he is a fast and mobile attacker, if necessary also used as a second striker or to the left. His overall score with Olympiacos is 65 goals and 15 assists in 122 games.

THE SURPRISES – Olympiacos have an interesting squad One of the possible surprises is the midfielder Mady Cámara: a 24-year-old Guinean, was on Napoli’s agenda in the summer. Behind El Arabi, pay attention to Giorgos Masouras, 27 Greek who sees the door (2 goals in the Europa League), the Guinean of 2001 Aguibou Camara and Henry Onyekuru, Nigerian who played last year in Galatasaray.

THE TECHNICIAN – At the helm of Olimpiacos there is, since 2018, Pedro Martins: 51 years old, Portuguese, he has a past as a footballer in his homeland. In the nineties he played as a midfielder in Sporting Lisbon, with which he won the 1995 Portuguese Super Cup. As a coach he led Maritimo, Rio Ave and Vitoria Guimaraes: with these teams he gained international experience in the Europa League. In Greece since 2019, he has won two championships (2019/2020. 2020/21) and a national cup (2019/20) with Olympiacos. His favorite form is 4-2-3-1, but he also uses 4-3-3.

SO IN THE FIELD – Olympiacos (4-2-3-1): Vaclik; Lala, Sokratis, Cisse, Reabciuk; Camara, M’Vila; Masouras, Camara, Onyereku; El Arabi.

December 13, 2021 (change December 13, 2021 | 15:52)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Dea #Olympiacos #Atalantas #opponents #Europa #League