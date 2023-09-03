Two young people from Zaragoza died this Saturday at noon in the Gorgol ravine, in the Pyrenean Valle de Tena, north of the province of Huesca. Although the causes of the event are still being investigated, the Civil Guard is working on the hypothesis that they could possibly have drowned after a sudden flood of the Lana Mayor river, a tributary of the Gállego, as a result of the Dana that hits a good part of the peninsula, including that area of ​​the Huesca Pyrenees, this Saturday hit by torrential rains.

The first notice was received at 2:00 p.m. and the Mountain Intervention Group (Greim) from Boltaña moved to the well-known Pyrenean gorge, which was in charge of rescuing the bodies. The corpses were transferred to the San Jorge Hospital in Huesca for an autopsy. It is known that they were 31 and 34 years old from Zaragoza and that they carried out the activity together with a group of eight friends, who have been able to finish the descent and get out of the water.

The Gorgol ravine is a route very frequented by fans of this sport and described as easy execution by the adventure sports companies that operate in the area. In fact, it is ideal for beginners. It has jumps, slides and a 15-meter waterfall that make it one of the most spectacular descents in the Pyrenees.

The accident, one of the most serious events that occurred in Aragon due to the practice of canyoning, was preceded by the Dana (isolated depression at high levels) that is sweeping mainland Spain, leaving heavy rains and storms, and rainfall records in 24 hours .

Specifically, 100 liters per square meter were collected at the Formigal-Sarrio station, close to the scene of the event. Aragon was this Saturday one of the autonomous communities under yellow alert due to the risk of heavy rains due to the Dana, a phenomenon that has put, either in yellow or orange warning, all the autonomous communities, with the exception of the Canary Islands and Ceuta.

The Aemet had warned of heavy rainfall, and the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation had also warned of the possibility of significant sudden flooding in ravines and minor channels at any point in its basin, recommending caution. Despite the aforementioned bad weather warnings, the group entered the ravine without being aware of a possible flood. Although the circumstances of the event are yet to be clarified, the residents of the area describe the canyon as “very dangerous” in the event of a flood of water. “And right now it’s raining heavily,” they told the Herald.

With the two fatalities in the Gorgol, there are already four canyoners who have died this year in the province of Huesca after the death by drowning of a 28-year-old Frenchman on June 20 and another 69-year-old man, a resident of Barcelona, ​​the May 7th.

more damage



Apart from this tragedy, the powerful Dana that sweeps the peninsula is leaving numerous damages in different parts of the country, in addition to precipitation records in some pluviometric stations. In Navarra, in just one day, the average record for the entire month of September was exceeded. And during Friday more than 20,000 lightning strikes.

In Logroño, the Las Gaunas sports center was flooded and the water forced the suspension of Muwi festival concerts. And in other areas of the Rioja Media and Baja, the rains caused overflows of rivers and ravines and floods that have affected highways, streets and crop farms.

In Borriol, in Castellón, the strong downpours of water left up to 185 liters per square meter, forcing the firefighters to rescue people in vehicles that were trapped by the floods. And in Albocácer the accumulation of water in the mental health center mobilized the firefighters to carry out drainage. In addition, fires caused by lightning strikes were recorded in several towns in the Valencian Community. They were all extinguished.

La Dana has also brought a sharp drop in temperatures. No point of the peninsular territory exceeded 30º.

