The terrible catastrophe that Valencia has suffered has been the most searched term by Spaniards on Google in 2024. This is revealed by the data that, like every December, the technology company publishes on its search engine. But in addition to environmental phenomena, sports and politics have also been the areas that have been of most interest in Spain.

Within them, terms such as DANA and proper names such as Ilia Topuria, Donald Trump or Carles Puigdemont have dominated Google searches in the last twelve months in Spain. Furthermore, this year Spaniards have searched for more things on the Internet than in 2023, and most of them were closely related to current events.

Informative news Climate alerts, Kate Middleton or Elisa Mouliaá

Regarding current information, the lists of Google searches for 2024 are led by “precipitation alert” followed by “excessive heat alert.” These were followed by Kate Middleton, the Olympic medalist and the DANA.

In sixth place was the Valencia fire, followed by the election results in the EU and the United States, on leap day 2024, and Elisa Mouliaá, the woman who denounced Íñigo Errejón.









Climatic phenomena DANA or Hurricane Milton

Regarding the interest shown in environmental phenomena, the podium goes to alerts for excessive precipitation or heat, floods, DANA, Hurricane Milton in Florida or progress on climate change objectives.

In this sense, the DANA of Valencia has aroused the interest and solidarity of society, which has consulted “what is a DANA”, “why Valencia has been flooded” or “how to help DANA Valencia”. Science searches have also increased with questions about “how monkeypox is spread” or “solar eclipse.”

Political Information Puigdemont, Errejón, Alvise…

In searches for political information, the list is headed by Pedro Sánchez, followed by Carles Puigdemont, Íñigo Errejón, Alvise Pérez, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, José Luis Ábalos, the European People’s Party, Joe Biden and the far-right party Se Acabó la Party.

Depot Illia Topuria, Lamine Yamal, Rafa Nadal…

2024 has been an Olympic year and, as such, information has been sought about the Games and the Olympic medal table and for specific aspects such as “Artistic gymnastics Olympics”, “Artistic swimming Olympics”, “Combined sports climbing Olympics” and “Sailing Olympics”.

And within sport, they have highlighted the specific searches of athletes such as Ilia Topuria, the UFC featherweight world champion; Rafa Nadal, who announced his retirement from professional tennis or the badminton player Carolina Marín, who abandoned the Olympic semifinals. OO. after injuring his knee.

Furthermore, although football is one of the classics in searches, this year the Euro Cup was held, which has been one of the star terms, especially some of its protagonists such as Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, followed by curious searches such as « why they whistle at Cucurella” or “why Mbappé speaks Spanish”.

Entertainment The Revolt, Oppenheimer or The Snow Society

In the world of entertainment, reality shows like “The Island of Temptations 7” and television programs like “La Revuelta” are the ones that have captured the interest of Spaniards.

The series “Fallout” and “Berlin” and films such as “The Snow Society”, “Inside Out 2” (“Inside Out 2” in Spanish) and “Oppenheimer” have also been popular, films that have led to the question ” “why the plane in the Andes crashed” and “why he urinates black.”