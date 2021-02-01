Born in 1945 into the elite of Rangoon (now Yangon), the current “strong woman” of Myanmar (official name of former Burma) is the daughter of General Aung San, an independence hero who was assassinated when she was only two years old. Educated in the best schools and in Oxford, she worked at the UN, where she met her husband, the British professor Michael Aris, with whom she had two children. Returning to Myanmar to visit his sick mother in 1988, in the midst of a revolt against the dictator Ne Win, he took over from the democratic movement and won the 1990 elections, which were annulled by the military junta.

Since then, ‘La Dama’ has spent a decade and a half under house arrest that separated her from her children and prevented her from saying goodbye to her husband before he died of cancer in 1999. For all these sacrifices she made in her fight for the democracy, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. But she did not hesitate to embrace pragmatism and renounce her principles when her party won the 2015 elections and became Myanmar’s ‘strong woman’. Now, after six years “sleeping with his enemy” in power, he could return to a new house arrest.

In recent years, and despite continuing to have majority support in his country, his image has suffered abroad due to his criticism of Muslims, hated without dissimulation in Buddhist Myanmar. The Rohingya (pronounce “rojinga”), who are not recognized by the Burmese Constitution as one of the 135 ethnic groups in the country, are not even recognized for citizenship, although many were born there and once supported Aung San Suu Kyi, who has passed from Nobel Peace Prize to accessory to genocide.

In December 2010, shortly after being released from her long house arrest, ‘La Dama’ »gave an interview in which she was already very pragmatic even before coming to power. Convinced that one day she would see democracy in Myanmar, as she did when she won the 2015 elections, she acknowledged that “throughout the world, commercial interests take precedence over human rights.” And he announced that he would like to have “good relations with China,” which at that time had Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo (who died in 2017) in prison, because “we are not enemies just for wanting democracy.”