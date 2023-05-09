The victory in the midweek round against Bologna had already meant that the Azzurri could breathe. They then repeated themselves in the postponement against Salernitana, rising to +11 on Spezia. Cambiaghi turned out to be a driving force and the team flies above all thanks to him. Salvation, now, is one step away.

Two affordable matches, two more against the big names. Empoli’s season will end with away matches against Sampdoria (Monday) and Verona, interspersed with the confrontation with Juve, at the Castellani stadium, on 22 May. The 38th round, on the other hand, will pit Zanetti’s team against Lazio, who could still be in the running to win a place in the Champions League.