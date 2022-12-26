The municipal kiosk-canteen located in La Compañía park, in Molina de Segura, has reopened its doors after several months closed due to the retirement of its previous managers. The Department of Tourism, responsible for this municipal space, changed the company for its exploitation a few weeks ago.

The new management is the responsibility of Cristóbal Martínez Martínez, representative of the company Goghi Hostelería SL, who will carry out this work for the next four years. The services to be provided include the operation, cleaning and maintenance of this establishment, under the name of El Parke Lounge Bar, as well as the opening and closing of the same and of the public toilets.

The municipal building built in 1990 in the great green lung of the city – with 70,000 square meters – a place of leisure, walks and transit for Molinenses and visitors, is made up of two separate modules, one for a kiosk-canteen, composed by a lounge and sales area and a kitchen, as well as a terrace in front. The second module corresponds to a storage area and toilets.