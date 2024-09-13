Featherweight’s cousin Tito Double P receives harsh criticism on social media because he supposedly refused to take a selfie with ‘The Shots’ And on social media, people are calling her everything: “she is a national icon” and “she has a better career than you.” Now, the Mexican comedian is giving her version of the events and saying on Instagram what really happened.

“Don’t make things up, I’m laughing my ass off, I’ve already seen the video, They say that I asked him for a photo and he sent me to the vers&%$… it’s not true, I went to ask him where he left my ‘bottle’ and he told me that it was in the dressing room… hahaha… I don’t know where they got that from”, says ‘La Chupitos’ in a video she shares on Instagram.

Besides, ‘La Chupitos’ makes it clear that she did not have her phone with her at the time she met Tito Double P in a public place: “be happy, I love you and wash it off…”, concludes the admired comedian who is one of the favorites in Mexico and other countries.

Tito Double P, Peso Pluma’s cousin, would have denied a selfie to ‘La Chupitos’, It was made public on social media on Thursday morning and many of her fans mainly comment that he ‘has already become famous’, also that she is a national icon and he doesn’t even have a career.

The moment when ‘The Shots’ met Tito Double P this weekend in Mexico City, both were at the Backstage of Arre HSBC. Through social networks, the video is circulating in which Tito Double P can be seen coinciding with ‘La Chupitos’.

In the clip you can see how Tito Double P walks between some people and ‘La Chupitos’ appears running, He takes him by the arm and you can hear him say: “Please.”

Following Tito Double P’s alleged snub of ‘La Chupitos’, her fans write on Instagram:

“What a difference in treatment, when Hassan takes a photo with Wendy, and even greets Paola”, “And who is Tito Doble p???”, “Chupitos has more career than this buddy”, “Weeeeey, Chupitos is a national icon, not with her”, “Tito is well raised, learn something noble and good vibes from your cousin Hassan”, “Name son, Chupitos is a close friend of all of Mexico.”