01/03/2025



Updated at 7:32 p.m.























The art world is in mourning this Friday for the death of the dancer Micaela Flores Amaya, better known as La Chunga. The painter, also born in Marseille, has died at the age of 86, as confirmed by her son on the Antena 3 program ‘ Ahora Sonsoles ‘.

La Chunga was the artistic muse of writers such as Blas de Otero, Rafael AlbertiJosé Manuel Caballero Bonald or León Felipe and several painters such as Picasso, Dalí or Francisco Rebés, who catapulted her as an attractive figure for intellectuals. It was the latter who encouraged her to paint and exhibited her naïve style works in cities such as Paris or Madrid.

