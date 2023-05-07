Expected meeting. Dayanita He entered the “Reventonazo de la chola” with fanfare and did his thing. Let’s remember that, in the last week, the former member of “JB en ATV” has been appearing in different programs on América Televisión and her entry into the Chola Chabuca program was only a matter of days. The comedian did not hide her desire to belong to the cast after disassociating herself with the Jorge Benavides program.

La Chola Chabuca hugged the comedian when she entered the program. “Welcome, first time here at the Reventonazo,” she told him, to which Dayanita responded mischievously: “I feel super happy, I feel like this is my show.” These words caused a stir on the television set; However, Chola Chabuca left her speechless. “You think you are the missing piece in the cast”, generating laughter from the other comedians.

#Chola #Chabuca #leaves #Dayanita #speechless #LIVE #missing #piece