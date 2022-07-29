Armando Angulo Carbajalbetter known by his stage name, The Chola Cachucha, has lived in constant struggle since he decided to venture into the world of art. Although over the years he earned the respect of several colleagues, the health crisis forced him to seek new directions away from the artistic in order to continue supporting his family.

Two years after the start of the pandemic and with the total reactivation of cultural activities, Armando is happy for his return to the comedy scene and tells, in an exclusive conversation for The Republichow his beginnings in comedy were and how proud he is that, thanks to this work, he has achieved great things both for himself and for his wife and daughter.

YOU CAN SEE: Miguel Barraza annoyed with the entry of traveling comedians to television: “They wanted to compare themselves with one”

How did your family make the decision to enter the world of outpatient comedy?

My mother never agreed, because she wanted me to study for a degree, but over time she accepted. The only thing she told me was to try to do it right and to be correct. Currently, my wife and daughter support me, and quite a bit. I have that support from my family. There will always be criticism out there, about how I dress or what I do, but I don’t take it personally, I do it with a lot of respect. I do this character more than anything because I saw my mother dancing the typical dances with such elegance. Then, I have taken all that, the folklore, the elegance, the prose of the Huancaine woman; And I do it with a lot of respect.

Why did you decide to dedicate yourself to comedy and not opt ​​for some other job that may have a better financial return?

Because I was practically born as an artist. I always liked art. Since I was 7 years old I have competed in Huaylas competitions. When I was very young they took me to the Municipal Theater and to many other artistic places. Since I was little I was already involved in art. That’s why I wanted to be an artist, I wanted to be an actor.

La Chola Cachucha is a traveling comedian from Huancayo. Photo: La Chola Cachucha/Instagram

What motivated you to venture into the business world and not just dedicate yourself to humor?

My wife and mother are involved in agriculture, and I have always been a farmer, from a very young age. I have worked on the farm, we have been merchants. So I always keep that in mind. I am not one to close myself to possibilities, I enter everything, I am all terrain; I work in everything that can generate money for me.

YOU CAN SEE: Who was ‘Tripita’, the traveling comedian who died in poverty despite his success on TV?

Did fatherhood influence your decision to seek a new direction outside of humor?

No. My mother has raised me that way, to always work. Very few know how hard it is to do it on a farm, get up very early to cultivate, be inside and do a lot of things. It’s not easy, but over time you get by with it. She teaches you to take risks, not to fall by the wayside and be willing to accept any job.

What has been the most sacrificial job you have had to be able to support your family?

My art has been the most sacrificed profession. I like it, but it’s not like many people may think, there are always little things that are also suffered within art. The good thing is that with this I am achieving several things, such as being able to make my daughter a professional. How proud I am that my daughter is achieving by herself.

What has been the hardest thing for you to achieve in the artistic world?

What has cost me the most in my work is that the public understands it, understands the character, that they accept it, because it is not a mockery of anything, I do it with great respect for tradition, for people. Many times it happens that people don’t understand it, they take it from the side: ‘Ah, you have to dress as a woman to make people laugh’, or they also judge you because of other people who make mistakes.

They put us all in the same bag, there are comedians who unfortunately also make us look bad. We are struggling with the issue, trying to show that each artist, each person, is different. That is what It is difficult for us, that people understand that each person and each artist is different. Everyone takes care of their work, everyone shows what they are.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is ‘El Grillo’, the comedian who asks famous Peruvians uncomfortable questions?

The Chola Cachucha poses next to the Chola Chabuca. Photo: Instagram/La Chola Cachucha

Would you say that comic art has changed compared to previous years?

It has changed too much. What happens is that now everything is as served and it’s another generation too. People like current comedy; yes, it has its audience, but it has changed too much. It has cost us. Well, it has been difficult for me to be a street artist, suddenly it has been much more difficult for the old ones to fight for a position in the square, to show good work. Now it is totally different, there is no humor, there are no monologues, everything is musical. You put on the dress and there you grab people, that is, it’s different, totally. If it has changed, it has changed, but I don’t know if it’s for the worse.

How would you describe your experience working in a circus?

According to the place where you are, you show your work. You have to be more careful, do family work because children come, it must be suitable for all audiences. In any case, here we are led by a professional who guides us so as not to overdo it. So, for us it is also learning, learning to be able to be in different scenarios. It’s not like in the street, where one can even improvise, here it’s not improvisation, it’s your job well marked and well done.

La Chola Cachucha performs at the “Circus of the Stars”. Photo: The Chola Cachucha

What projections do you have for the future?

The first thing I think about is working until my daughter finishes her entire degree. That’s what matters most to me right now, it’s my closest project. However, after my daughter finishes her degree and can fly alone, I will be able to focus on other ideas, on other jobs with my wife. We have other projects in mind, such as setting up a photography studio, we have also thought about opening a store where we can sell all our products. As is known, the whole situation is investment, everything is money. So, it’s hard for us, things don’t fall by magic.

YOU CAN SEE: Lucho Cáceres throws a dart at Carlos Álvarez: Humor according to convenience seems creepy to me

Any advice for young people who want to be funny, but don’t dare?

In all races you always have to battle. If you really like it, nothing is going to stop you. First of all, you must be clear about what type of art you want to do, each person has to aim directly at what he wants to do. If you want to be a slightly more professional comedian, there are careers to train as an actor. If you want to be a street comedian, it’s not bad either, but you have to do things right, you have to prepare. Right now everyone goes out into the street and does something that has already been done, no one projects themselves, no one creates anything. We continue in this same line because there is no projection. The people who want to be comedians, the boys who want to be comedians, let them do it, take risks, but do it well, let them aspire to more. Opportunities there are plenty. Young people should aim for more than what is already there.