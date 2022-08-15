In Mexicali, an underground secret is hidden that reveals part of the Asian past and its dynamics in the locality. This is La Chinesca, a subsoil neighborhood created by immigrants in the 1900s, when they came to the city after working in the fields of Colorado. The rooms include hospitals, a temple, and casinos with opium dens, built in basements to escape the high temperatures.

