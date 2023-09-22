The hut It is the most popular sport in Nariño and although for the rest of Colombia it is an activity about which there is not much knowledge, it has its own world tournament and is practiced in 23 countries, such as Spain, Belgium and Holland.

This game does not require much, since the fundamental elements to play it are the hand, a tennis ball, an open space and two teamseach of at least 5 people.

Being a traditional sport of Nariño, He trains in Pasto and some municipalities such as La Unión, San José de Albánamong others.

In the department of Nariño, constant championships in which prizes are offered to the first places, which can range from $3,000,000 onwards, according to documents from the mayor’s office of different municipalities in this department.

To attend the championships you must take into account some requirements such as: distinctive uniform of each teama minimum of 5 players per team, the registration cost, the number of meters from which the serve is taken, among others.

How is chaza played?

Chaza is a combination between volleyball and field tennis.

To start the game, one of the participants must serve at a distance of 43 meters (depending on the championship), so that the rubber ball reaches the opposing team’s area.

The idea is that the ball is returned by the players on the other side, who They can only use their hand to return itbut it can only bounce once on each team’s own field.

Besides, the ball cannot pass the side lines eitherif not, it will be considered a point for the other participants.

In addition, it is prohibited to hit the ball with both hands, you can only hit it with one.

What is the playing field?

To practice chaza no professional field requiredsince only an open space with at least 100 meters long and 10 wide that will be divided into two halves will be enough.

The players must position themselves there, so that Each half must have five participants, with a maximum of five substitutes. You must also have a coach and a captain.

And the rules to play it?

For a start, Each team is entitled to six one-minute timeouts to plan strategy.and if necessary, the technician can make the changes he considers important.

Regarding scoring, as in field tennis, There are sets that in this case are known as “tables”. The points (chazas) are counted like this: 15, 30, 40 and game.

You must win six games with a minimum two-game lead over your opponent to win a table. Besides, there is no time; The match is won by the team that tops two of the three tables.

On the other hand, The ball must also have specific characteristics to be suitable for the match.such as: having an approximate circumference of 17 centimeters, that does not cause injuries (the material must be solid rubber), and an approximate weight of 60 grams.

