La Chabona It was news these days when he came out in defense of Hernán de Mala Fama, who was accused of having groped his granddaughter since in a video he is seen with one hand under the girl’s shirt.

But in another order of things, La Chabona – whose real name is María Palacios – spoke, with great pain, of the death of her first child, which occurred in 2013, when she was 20 years and six months pregnant.

“I wanted to go with him and I got to trigger myself”, he confided to Tomás Dente in his cycle Came for you (KZO). And she went further: she explained that when she got pregnant again, that was not a reason for joy for her but that, nevertheless, to this day she considers herself a great mother of her son Junior.

La Chabona, Instagramer, Tik Toker and singer spoke about the loss of her six-month pregnancy that occurred in 2013. Capture TV.

As she recounted how she lost her first child, La Chabona explained that when she was having that first pregnancy, she was hit by a car while she was going to get a cake, and the baby died.

In a moving account, the young woman stated in the interview with Tomás Dente: “I had the loss of my guachín, who is in heaven. That’s why the tears, can’t you see the tears that I have tattooed? It’s ugly, because the death of a child is the worst thing that can happen to you. “

Then, he explained: “I was going to get a cake and unfortunately I touched a car, I was with a chabón and … my family made bondi (problem). They are the blows of life, do you understand me? “

“Do you know how many say to me: ‘Do you want to cover the scars?’? No, why? If I love it, it’s my body, I’m not ashamed to show myself or anything. I love my scars,” continued La Chabona.

The pain of the loss, as detailed, was so intense that it led to a deep depression. “I locked myself in my room, cut off all my arms, I was triggered with an iron … I tell you the truth …”, he confided to Dente.

And he added: “But God didn’t want me up there, because the shots didn’t come off. I wanted to go with him, I didn’t care about anything … Not even my family!”

La Chabona, in a report with Tomás Dente: “The death of a child is the worst thing that can happen to you.” Capture TV.

But life has its twists and turns and it happened that La Chabona, who after that dramatic experience had no interest in being a mother, in a routine ultrasound, seven years after the loss of her first baby, was told that she was pregnant.

“I didn’t even know I was pregnant,” she recalled. “When my son’s father comes out of being in cana, I got pregnant to the hands of my hands. With what happened with my guachín, I didn’t want to know anything about having another one. I liked the fuck, but when I saw it in the ultrasound I felt a great emotion ”.

When she went to give birth, María told her followers: “Seven years ago I had a traffic accident where my baby died unfortunately and they put a prosthesis on my hip. The doctors said that I could not have a child again … Today they are going to admit me to have my baby. “And she did!

The swift road to fame

María Palacios, better known as La Chabona, is a typical case of speedy fame. She became famous when a video went viral where she was heard speaking to Nadia la Cachorra, a young woman who threatened live a chronicler from America who was making a note in Villa Zavaleta.

From that video, La Chabona began to add fans and all of them were enthusiastic following the day to day of her pregnancy with her son Junior. What most were unaware at the time is that she had lost another pregnancy in 2013, as a result of a car accident.

La Chabona made a quick path to fame from a video that went viral: Photo Archive.

ACE