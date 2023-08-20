The fans celebrate! A few days after ‘La casa de los famosos’ came to an end, Televisa announced the premiere of a new format that will star Wendy Guevara, who was recently the winner of the Mexican reality show. ‘The house: the after‘ will be broadcast for the first time next Sunday, August 20 thanks to the Vix signal and will feature the participation of renowned stars such as Poncho de Nigris, Nicola Porcella, Sergio Mayer, among many others. Follow the minute by minute of the program through La República Espectáculos.

Nicola Porcella was called the ‘Mexico Boyfriend’ after his friendly relationship with Wendy Guevara. Photo: Composition LR/Capture Las Estrellas

‘The house: the after’: release date

The new reality show ‘La casa: el after’ will hit the screens on August 20 under the platform of Vix. The news caused great emotion among the loyal audience and they are looking forward to the official premiere.

Where can you see ‘The house: the after’?

To be able to tune LIVE the program ‘The house: the after‘, with the presence of Wendy Guevara and other former members of ‘The House of Famous’, you have to contract a Vix Premium subscription.

On Sunday, August 13, the final of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ took place. Photo: Composition LR/Gerson Cardoso/Wendy Guevara/Nicola Porcella/Sergio Mayer/Instagram

How to watch ViX LIVE?

‘The house: the after’ can be seen for free from the platform Vix. To access its content you do not require a user; however, if you want to enjoy other programming or benefits, you can subscribe to the premium option.

Who will be in ‘The house: the after’?

Find out who has been invited to be part of ‘The house: the after‘. Here is the complete list of members:

paul stanley

Raquel Bigorra

Emilio Osorio

Wendy Guevara (WINNER)

Jorge Losa

Marie Claire Harp

Sergio Mayer

Sofia Rivera

Celery Quijano

Ferka

Nicola Porcella

nigris poncho

Barbara Torres

Mariana Juarez

How much did the winner of ‘The House of Celebrities’ get?

Wendy Guevara She became the undisputed winner of “The House of Famous” Mexico and earned a total of 4 million pesos, an amount that converted to dollars is approximately 230,000. On the other hand, in Peruvian currency it is equivalent to more than 864,000 soles.