Here we are, the time has come, we need to talk to you about The House of Paper Part 5, thanks to Netflix, which granted us the vision of the first two episodes in preview. Did we miss it? Ni. There’s nothing to do: The House of Paper has convinced viewers all over the world, has created a new serial / cinematic precedent of its kind, has inspired the most disparate cosplayer. A series with a history similar to the German Dark and Danish The Rain: born from a small project (in this case of Alex Pina), which later became giant and known all over the world. So much so as to “force” Netflix to buy it from a Spanish TV. The rest is history. At least until the second part, then …

Where were we

The third has begun. Yes, because the countless million euros stolen by the gang of teacher to the robbery of the mint of Spain they weren’t enough. You know, all the thieves in the world when they steal what they want (money, so much that they can’t spend it in a lifetime), are willing to risk their lives to steal more. Here is the band returning, this time directly to Spanish Central Bank, in the heart of Madrid. A new shot prepared by the professor and by Berlin in the past (here is the excuse to go strong with flashback and retrieve the late deceased character at the end of part two), which now has to be completed. As if all this nonsense were not enough, the team is joined by, among others, a hostage from the previous blow (Stockholm, girlfriend of Denver) and the policewoman who chased the professor in the first two parts, which she becomes Lisbon.

The fifth part, which by the way is in turn divided into two tranches – outgoing on September 3 And December 3 – just not wanting to put an end to a series in free fall, it starts where the previous one ended. Nairobi recently left us, killed by the ugliest character in modern television history, the head of bank security, such Gandia, who is inexplicably still alive. Lisbon she was incredibly saved thanks to the super job of the one good thing from part 3 (Marseille), and returned to the band with the clamor of the Spanish public. At the same time, his better half, the teacher, is discovered in his lair by Alicia Sierra, the cop-negotiator who wants to see him dead. In short, now everything changes: as already announced during the previous two parts, a real war has begun between thieves And police, now assisted byarmy, which seems to want to make a massacre of robbers and civilians, while they are there.

La Casa di Carta 5, preview without news

All return in these first two episodes cliche positives and negatives seen above. “L’ammore”With two ems he rules over everything and everyone. Money is not printed and gold is not stolen without “ammore”. The professor’s team cannot be resurrected without the one between the professor and Lisbon, di Rio And Tokyo (is it a coincidence that they are the cities of two consecutive Olympics?) and of Denver And Stockholm. Let’s also do that now that Alicia Sierra has the professor in hand, he has a strong desire for paternity towards the son that the policewoman has in her lap and the circle is closed, right? The face to face between the robbers and the police begins again, where the former think they are doing perfect things and instead make something wrong, the police seem to have put them in check but the professor had foreseen everything and therefore nothing: all over again. It also resumes the incredible ability of all characters to be immune to bullets, which apart from rare exceptions (just when shooting at point blank range), they never hit home. Let’s add the awkward attempt at Arturo to rescue the hostages by playing the hero and a half-massacre not knowing how to shoot, stupid as always, and welcome back The House of Paper preview! And did you know that Berlin had a son?

The Paper House 5 and how The House of Paper 4, which is how The House of Paper 3: the repetition of something that worked in the past and that in part it still worksdespite everything, shot all in all well, with a great technical effort of production, photography, even music at times. Hardly any effort of film script And acting, which make everything less and less credible and on the verge of being embarrassing, unfortunately. The problem is that for every interesting minute ten minutes must pass divided between useless dialogues, love and shootings that do not go well. The last bastion of interest, always the professor, is now in enormous trouble and is not so sure that his stunts will make a show. It also seems to be breaking down what made the first two parts of this series great: the ability to develop the plan. The worse things got for the gang, the more the professor had already foreseen everything and prepared the loopholes. While they may have been genuinely credible and ingenious at first, they now appear much more forced. It would seem that the main plot is written precisely to force the professor’s almost absurd plans, which begin to fail.

In short, on September 3 The House of Paper part 5 it won’t be alive and well on Netflix. Because yes, despite everything we still hope there may be some good and that the word end it is not only a liberation, but also a satisfaction.