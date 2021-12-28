Netflix is ​​one of the most recognized streaming platforms worldwide, not only for its diversity of content, but for the large number of original productions that constantly amaze more than one. Titles like La casa de papel, The Squid Game, Arcane, Do not look up and more have remained in the memory of viewers for their particular plot.

Now close to arriving New Year, we remember the most memorable series and movies that Netflix left us in 2021.

The Money Heist

Without a doubt, La casa de papel knew how to win over fans since its premiere. With the passage of five seasons in the streaming giant and despite its ups and downs, the program created by Álex Pina managed to keep its audience until its latest installment.

The Squid Game

Also known as Squid game, South Korean fiction quickly became a sensation. Due to its successful launch, Netflix has continued to bet on more content of this type.

The witcher 2

While the first installment of The Witcher had mixed reviews, the second part seems to make up for the weaknesses of the previous season. Likewise, the meeting between Geralt de Rivia and Ciri has been one of the most awaited moments by the followers of Andrzej Sapkowski’s work.

Hellbound

Korean series keep telling the time, which is why Rumbo al Hell could not be left behind. This show based on Yeon Sang-ho’s webtoon kept audiences high throughout all of its episodes.

Arcane

Although it was thought that Arcane was not going to bear very good fruit, the animated fiction of League of legends has surprised more than one. With just nine episodes, her story captivated from start to finish.

Blood red sky

As Netflix has us used to, terror and suspense should be present in its catalog. Such is the case of Blood Red Sky, a German film that shows a mixture of fantasy and fear.

Oxygen

When it comes to uncomfortable situations, Oxygen is one of the most successful films. The story places a young woman trapped in a cryogenic medical unit and whose memories were erased. Under this premise, she must recover her memories if she wants to escape before running out of oxygen.

Don’t look up

This recently released film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, managed to position itself in the top 10 of Netflix despite different opinions; However, it cannot be denied that it caused its mission: to become a trend.

Tick, Tick … Boom!

With a theme about dreams and goals in life, Tick, Tick … Boom! he knew how to win the acceptance of the spectators, especially, by the acclaimed participation of Andrew Garfield.