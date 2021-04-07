La casa de papel, the hit Netflix series, left all its followers speechless with what happened at the end of the fourth season: the death of Nairobi, the ‘Professor’ trapped and the escape from Lisbon. Now, fans are waiting for the production to finish filming the filming of its fifth and final installment.

La casa de papel season 5: premiere date

Previously, a statement from the LetsOTT medium (via Cultura Ocio) stated that The paper house 5 It would arrive in mid-August 2021. However, there is still no official announcement about the launch by Netflix.

Paper House 5: Official Trailer

What can we expect from La casa de papel 5?

With the addition of Manila and Lisbon into the Bank of Spain, fans are hoping they will take it upon themselves to free the group of robbers. In addition, it is pending to know how the ‘Professor’ will escape from Inspector Sierra, who has found him in his lair and plans to arrest him.

La casa de papel season 5: cast and characters

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Jaime Llorente as Denver

Itzíar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Álvaro Morte as The Professor

Esther Acebo as Stockholm.

As for the new additions to the cast, there are stars such as Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Patrick Criado, Alberto Amarilla and José Manuel Seda.

Where to see the complete series of La casa de papel?

To be able to see The paper house 5 An account must be created on the Netflix streaming platform. It should be noted that the service grants a free month to its new users, but after this date a monthly payment is paid from the basic plan of S / 24.90.