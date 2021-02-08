One of the most popular Netflix series is undoubtedly La casa de papel. The program created by Alex Pina It reached world fame from its first installment, so many fans of the franchise are waiting for its fifth and final release.

Next, we provide all the details about the fiction, as the possible release date, characters that will continue, among others.

When does La casa de papel season 5 premiere?

A recent statement from the LetsOTT medium (via Cultura Ocio) stated that The paper house 5 would arrive in mid-August 2021 . Likewise, the portal also added that Netflix managers will share the exact date very soon.

What characters are still in La casa de papel 5?

Some members of the fiction said goodbye in the previous installments, and in the fifth season of La casa de papel these main characters will still be present:

Ursula Corberó like Tokyo

Alvaro Morte as the ‘Professor’

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Najwa Nimri like inspector sierra

Jaime Llorente as denver

Itziar Ituño like lisbon

Miguel Herran as Rio

Darko peric like Helsinki.

What will we see in La casa de papel season 5?

The paper house 5 he will have to explain what will happen to the gang of robbers after the arrival of Lisbon at the Bank of Spain. This event would give the protagonists a certain advantage to comply with the ‘Professor’ plan, to take the 90 tons of gold from the place.

Likewise, another important fact that we will discover in the last installment is what Inspector Sierra will do after discovering Sergio Marquina’s hideout.