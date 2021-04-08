Season 5 of La Casa de Papel will be the closing of one of the most followed and successful series of Netflix. Many fans are wondering when the final chapters of the story of the Professor and his band of robbers will be released.

Some of the most shocking events of the previous season’s closure included the death of Nairobi, the liberation of Lisbon and the discovery of the Professor’s hideout by Inspector Sierra. What will happen now with the group? Find out below who will be in La Casa de Papel 5 and where you can find the new episodes.

La Casa de Papel season 5: premiere date

The original release date of La casa de papel 5 was delayed by the pandemic. A statement from the LetsOTT medium (via Cultura Ocio) had previously indicated that it would arrive in mid-August 2021. Although the recordings of the fifth season of the series ended a few months ago, there is still no official announcement of the launch by Netflix.

La Casa de Papel 5: Official Trailer

La Casa de Papel season 5: cast

Ursula Corberó

Rodrigo de la Serna

Jaime Llorente

Itzíar Ituño

Miguel Herran

Darko peric

Alvaro Morte

Esther Acebo

Among the new additions are Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado, who will rival the Professor. Likewise, there will be Alberto Amarilla and José Manuel Seda.

La Casa de Papel 5: characters

Tokyo

Palermo

Denver

Lisbon

Helsinki

The teacher

Stockholm.

La casa de papel 5 will arrive via streaming. Photo: composition / Netflix

Where to see the complete series of La Casa de Papel?

The paper house 5 It will be available to those who have an account on the Netflix streaming platform. The service offers a free month to its new users, but after this date, a monthly payment is paid from the basic plan of S / 24.90.