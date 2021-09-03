Season 5 of La casa de papel will be divided into two installments, according to Alex Pina, creator of the Netflix original production. The first volume “will create the feeling of a season or series finale”, while the second will reveal “the emotional situation of the characters.” With this, the successful story of The Professor and his gang of robbers will be culminated.

When is La casa de papel 5 released?

La casa de papel 5, volume 1, will premiere this Friday September 3 by the Netflix streaming service, while the second part was screened for next December 3.

What time does La casa de papel 5 open?

The premiere of The paper house 5 in Peruvian territory via Netflix will be this Friday, September 3 at 2.00 am

Opening hours of La casa de papel 5 in other countries

Mexico: 2.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Panama: 2.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile: 3.00 am

Paraguay: 3.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 am

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Brazil: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4.00 am

Paper house 5: synopsis

The gang of robbers stands locked up for more than 100 hours at the Bank of Spain. The members of the Resistance managed to rescue Lisbon, but they live one of their most tragic moments for having lost one of their own. On the other hand, El Professor was captured by Sierra and, for the first time, he does not have a plan to escape.

Also, when the situation could not be worse, a new enemy will appear on the scene, it is the Spanish Army, that will try to ruin your plans.

Paper House 5: Trailer

Where to see La casa de papel 5?

The paper house 5 can be seen in Netflix, subscription streaming service that allows its members to watch series and movies without advertising on a device with an internet connection. You can also download all its content on an iOS, Android or Windows 10 device and watch it without an internet connection.

How to watch La casa de papel 5 on Netflix?

To enjoy the series of The paper house 5, you just have to subscribe to the Netflix platform and then follow these steps:

Once you have opened the Netflix website, select log in to access your account and start watching all the available content.

You can log in on any device that supports Netflix.

How was season 4 of La casa de papel?

By the end of season four, the band was locked up for more than 100 hours at the Bank of Spain. While they got rescue Lisbon, they are not in a good emotional moment after the loss of Nairobi. In the final scenes, Raquel enters through the roof of the bank to meet the others and exclaims: “We will win this war for Nairobi.”

Characters from La casa de papel 5

The teacher

Raquel Murillo / Lisbon

Tokyo

Palermo

Berlin

Nairobi

Helsinki

Monica Gaztambide / Stockholm

Denver

River

René

La casa de papel 5: cast

Alvaro Morte

Itziar Ituño

Ursula Corberó

Rodrigo de la Serna

Pedro Alonso

Alba Flores placeholder image

Darko peric

Esther Acebo

Jaime Lorente

Miguel Herran

Miguel Angel Silvestre

La casa de papel 5: new characters that will join the last season of the series

The Money Heist. Photo: composition / Netflix

A few days after the premiere of La casa de papel, season 5, the streaming giant has confirmed the inclusion of various characters that will give the Spanish series a twist.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre: This actor will give life to René, “the love of Tokyo’s life, before being called Tokyo”, he will be the one with whom she started in the world of robberies and enjoyed it before the relationship ends badly.

Patrick Raised: In social networks it was speculated that he could play the son of Berlin and Tatiana (Diana Gómez), after the publication of some photographs of him filming with Pedro Alonso. But the hypothesis was confirmed when Netflix revealed the identity of Criado, who will characterize Rafael, a 31-year-old man who has studied computer engineering at MIT in Massachusetts. He also has something clear in mind: he does not want to be like his father.

José Manuel Seda: the artist will be Sagasta, a commander of the Special Forces of the Spanish Army who is involved in innumerable international missions against the worst criminals.

Alberto Amarilla: So far, Netflix has not provided many details about the role that the actor will have in the series. However, it is known that he will be part of the ‘Professor’ band.