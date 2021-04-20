Through a statement, Netflix confirmed the series it plans to premiere this year. Among the titles presented, without a doubt the most anticipated are La casa de papel season 5 and Cobra Kai 4.

On these two, the streaming indicated that both stories will arrive in 2021 and not next year as had been speculated. Bear in mind that both productions have been recorded in the United States and Spain, respectively, so it is a matter of time before an exact release date is published.

What will La casa de papel season 5 be about?

Recall that in the last episode of season 4 of La casa de papel, It showed itself the Lisbon rescue, who had been caught and questioned to locate the Professor.

Near the end, Raquel Murillo enters the Bank of Spain and meets with the rest of the band. “We will win this war for Nairobi,” he tells them. However, the problem came when Sergio Marquina was caught in his hiding place by Inspector Alicia Sierra.

What will we see in Cobra Kai season 4?

With Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence Trying to cope with their relationship, especially after the incident between Miguel and Robby, the finale of season 3 of Cobra Kai made it clear that the two must team up to defeat John Kreese.

Johnny’s ex-teacher challenged them both to face each other in the karate tournament, with the goal that if they win, he will leave town.

Netflix is ​​expected to share the first previews of the new chapters of these series in the coming weeks.