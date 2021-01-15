Last Tuesday, January 12, Netflix shared on its YouTube account a video with all the releases for 2021. Among them are great hits such as The kissing booth 3, To all the boys I fell in love with 3 and The paper house 5.

Remember that the first two works will culminate this year and the same was believed for the series of Alex Pina. However, new rumors have come to light after a detail in the publication of the streaming giant.

Netflix releases 2021

According to the image shared by Netflix, series like Ozark or Lucifer are accompanied by the text “final season.” However, for La casa de papel only the phrase “part 5” was attached.

Under this premise, many fans considered that Spanish fiction could have a sixth season, which would be extended after the gang of robbers ends their assignment at the Bank of Spain.

However, the popular online video platform has not manifested itself in the face of speculation, so it would only be necessary to wait for the premiere of La casa de papel 5 to learn more about its possible continuation.

La casa de papel – official synopsis

A mysterious character, ‘The teacher‘plans the biggest heist ever devised. To carry out the ambitious goal, recruit a band made up of people with certain qualities and something in common: they have nothing to lose.

The purpose is to rob the National Mint and Stamp Factory with the intention of staying locked inside. Your mission is not to steal money, but to create it.