At the beginning of September, La casa de papel released the first volume of its fifth season. That exciting batch of episodes was marked by a bitter outcome for one of his most beloved characters. However, there is still more to unravel in the new installment that arrives in December on Netflix. In that sense, The Republic He spoke with Álvaro Morte about the imminent closure of the successful Spanish fiction.

“I am very happy with the end of La casa de papel in many ways. On the one hand, I think the series deserves to have an ending.. I think that when a production is prolonged too long we run the risk that the characters will no longer have interest, the story, and us -also out of respect for the fans- We believe that it is time to finish it to leave it high and that people are left with a good taste in their mouths ”, Morte confessed in the framework of the Platino 2021 awards.

“It is literally impossible to please everyone (the fans). It can not. But I do tell you that when I received the last script and we were executing it, we were recording it and so on, I am very happy with the result. I hope that all the followers of La casa de papel also continue to be equally happy, “he added.

Álvaro Morte achieved international fame after starring in La casa de papel as the Professor. Photo: Netflix

On the other hand, he also talked about what he will miss about his iconic role: “There is one thing that The Professor has that is wonderful and that is that it gives you the opportunity to do many different things. It is as if there are many characters within one. (…) For an actor it is very gratifying to be able to play a character that has so many different edges”.

However, he hopes that his future projects will allow him not to be pigeonholed in the role that made him world famous: “I love that people call me Professor, but I like it much more that they call me Álvaro Morte. (…) I have given my heart, my stomach, my lungs and my skin to the character of The Professor, but with the next character I am also going to do it, and the other one as well, and the next one too ”.

“Fortunately, today, the public is tremendously intelligent to know that those were characters and that life goes on and that now I will do other characters. (…) The people are wonderful, the people are wonderful and they know how to value the work you have done there ”, he concluded.

When does La casa de papel part 5, volume 2 premiere on Netflix?

After several weeks of waiting, and to the delight of the fans, La casa de papel part 5, volume 2 will arrive on Netflix on December 3.