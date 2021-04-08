Netflix is ​​preparing the way for the fifth and final season of La casa de papel, the Spanish series that has conquered international audiences through robberies and drama. For their part, fans are aware of all the news now that the production is still running.

To his surprise, Ursula Corberó (Tokio) shared a new promotional photo of the program through their official Instagram account. As we see in the image, his beloved character is well prepared with a weapon of great proportions.

“My mother, you are going to freak out with the fifth season of La casa de papel,” the actress wrote with the publication. In a matter of a few hours, the snapshot has garnered more than a million and a half ‘likes’ on its social network.

A glimpse of what we will see. Photo: Instagram by Úrsula Corberó

As for the release date, the LetsOTT medium (via Cultura Ocio) pointed out that La casa de papel 5 would arrive in mid-August 2021. However, there is still no official announcement about the launch by Netflix.

What happened at the end of La casa de papel 4?

In the last chapter, we saw how The Professor celebrated that his partner Lisboa was rescued and entered the bank. However, he was caught by Inspector Alicia Sierra in her command center. Now fans are wondering what direction fiction will take and what fate holds for each of its members.

What can we expect from La casa de papel 5?

Previously, the showrunner Álex Pina announced that the story will reach its most extreme and wild quotas. For this reason, he ensures that Paper House 5 will be the most epic and exciting of all. “We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get to irreversible situations for many characters ”, he explained.

“I think it’s a wise move to close the story of La casa de papel there and who knows if it will be rethought in the future. I am one of those who think that stories have to last the right amount of time so as not to tire (…) It is better to leave people wanting and not feeling embarrassed, “said Itziar Ituño for Vertele.