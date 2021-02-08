Many fans are looking forward to the arrival of the fifth season of La casa de papel. Remember that this installment will be the last and will close the entire history of the popular band of robbers.

Although not much information about the show has come to light, a recent report by the LetsOTT portal (via Cultura Ocio) pointed out that the show already has a premiere date on Netflix.

According to the medium, The paper house will arrive via streaming in mid-August 2021. The publication also explains that “the official announcement of the exact date will take place soon.”

Under this premise, it would only take about six months to find out what will happen to the robbers after the arrival of Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) to the Bank of Spain. In addition, it remains pending what will be the plans of Inspector Sierra when discovering the hiding place of the ‘Professor’.

Nairobi could return in the final season

According to the publication of the portal IMDb (via Prensa Libre), actress Alba Flores, known for giving life to Nairobi, who died in the fourth part of the fiction, could return in the fifth season of La casa de papel.

Although the return of the robber would be almost impossible in the last season, the online site indicates that the star would return to the Netflix show as a flashback, as happened with Berlin (Pedro Alonso).

La casa de papel – official synopsis

A mysterious character, the ‘Teacher‘plans the biggest heist ever devised. To carry out the ambitious goal, recruit a band made up of people with certain qualities and something in common: they have nothing to lose.

The purpose is to raid the National Currency and Stamp Factory with the intention of staying locked inside. Your mission is not to steal money, but to create it.