Today, Thursday, September 2, the official channel in Youtube of the popular series La casa de papel published a video with the first 15 minutes of the long-awaited fifth season, which will premiere on the Netflix streaming service on September 3 and December 3.

The video shows important scenes with ‘the teacher‘and the so dear’Berlin‘. What awaits you in this new release?

Watch the 15 minute preview here

What time does La casa de papel 5 open in Peru?

The premiere of The paper house 5 in our country via the streaming platform Netflix will be this September 3 at 2.00 am

Opening times of the fifth season in other countries:

Mexico: 2.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Peru: 2.00 am

Panama: 2.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile: 3.00 am

Paraguay: 3.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 am

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Brazil: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4.00 am

How was season 4 of La casa de papel?

At the end of the fourth part, the band was locked up for more than 100 hours in the Bank of Spain. Although they managed to rescue Lisbon, they are not in a good emotional moment after the loss of Nairobi. In the final scenes, Raquel enters through the roof of the bank to meet the others and exclaims: “We will win this war for Nairobi.”

Names of the chapters of La casa de papel, season 5

The last season will be divided into two parts, each with five chapters. In the case of part 1, the titles of the submissions are: The end of the road, Do you believe in reincarnation, The spectacle of life, Your place in heaven and Live many lives.