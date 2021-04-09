One of the most popular Netflix series is undoubtedly La casa de papel. The program created by Alex Pina It achieved worldwide fame from its first installment, so many fans of the franchise are waiting for its fifth and final release.

The new season will have to solve some doubts that remained pending in the fourth part and, in this way, end the story that for several years trapped viewers.

What will we see in La casa de papel season 5?

La casa de papel season 5 will have to explain what will happen to the gang of robbers after Lisbon’s arrival at the Bank of Spain. This event would give the protagonists a certain advantage to comply with the plan of the ‘Teacher’: take the 90 tons of gold from the place.

Also, another important fact that we will discover in the last installment is what it will do Inspector Sierra after finding Sergio Marquina’s hideout. Let us remember that Alicia escapes from the Police because of different accusations against her.

Under this premise, it is believed that the inspector can take two paths. One of them is that she becomes an ally of the ‘Professor’ and later he helps her clear her name so that she can have a normal life.

The other assumption is that Sierra threatens Sergio Marquina and demand that you finish with your plan. With this in her favor, she would have the support of justice for having fulfilled her role of capturing the leader of the band of robbers.

What characters will be in La casa de papel 5?

Some members of the fiction said goodbye in the previous installments, and in the fifth season of La casa de papel these main characters will still be present:

Ursula Corberó like tokyo

Alvaro Morte as the ‘Professor’

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Najwa Nimri like inspector sierra

Jaime Llorente as denver

Itziar Ituño like lisbon

Miguel Herran as Rio

Darko peric like Helsinki.