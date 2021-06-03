Season 5 of La casa de papel has fans with great expectations for how the doubts left by the previous part of the series will be cleared up. This installment will be the end of the franchise created by the Spanish producer Alex Pina.

The popular series ended its filming in mid-May 2021 and will be divided into two volumes. Now, the program’s social networks have shared new images of what we will see in the first part of the show.

The photographs show the gang of robbers ready to begin their escape and finally leave the Bank of Spain. However, it seems that things will not be so easy for them.

The gang of robbers are in trouble. Photo: Netflix

Protagonists give everything to escape. Photo: Netflix

‘Tokyo’ and his other companions plan their escape. Photo: Netflix

‘Stockholm’ ready to escape. Photo: Netflix

Tokyo in full confrontation. Photo: Netflix

Also, something that has surprised is the image that presents the ‘Teacher’ and Inspector Sierra in a single scene. In the material you can see how Alicia points her weapon at the leader’s head. Will it be the beginning of a great confrontation or will they reach an agreement?

The ‘Professor’ and Inspector Sierra face to face. Photo: Netflix

The paper house 5, volume 1 is coming to Netflix on September 3 , while volume 2 will premiere on December 3. For now, it only remains to wait what other news will be published in the series.

What will we see in La casa de papel 5?

With the addition of ‘Manila’ and ‘Lisboa’ within the Bank of Spain, supporters hope they will be in charge of freeing the group of robbers. In addition, it is pending to know how the ‘Professor’ will escape from Inspector Sierra, who has found him in his lair and plans to arrest him.

“The last battle has been the biggest, the hardest, and we have fought it to the last breath. Because we wanted to give you the most epic, spectacular and exciting season of all. The result is for you. For us the journey. And without a doubt, colleagues, it has been worth it ”, shared the director Jesús Colmenar on Instagram.