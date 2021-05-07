Less and less is missing for the premiere of La casa de papel season 5, chapters that will close the story of the ‘Professor’ and his popular robbers.

After Netflix confirmed that the series will arrive in 2021, in Spain the recordings of fiction are beginning to culminate. Thanks to several photos, we have seen the appearance of new characters, as well as the return of Berlin, a role played by Pedro Alonso.

The actor, along with Álvaro Morte, have published their respective farewells on their social networks, after recording the final scenes of their characters in The paper house 5.

“Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix. And to you, dear professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. Thank you, ”shared Morte.

The goodbye of Lisbon

Who has joined this group of farewells is Itziar Ituño, actress who gives life to the inspector Raquel Murillo (Lisbon).

Itziar Ituño plays Raquel Murillo in La casa de papel. Photo: @ itziarituno / Instagram

“Now yes! Agur, ciao, adeu, bye, bye, au revoir Raquel Murillo, Aio Lisboa! What a trip! What a trip! ”He wrote.

What can we expect from La casa de papel 5?

With the entry of Manila and Lisbon to the Bank of Spain, fans hope that they will be in charge of freeing the group of robbers. In addition, it is pending to know how the ‘Professor’ will escape from Inspector Sierra, who has found him in his lair and plans to arrest him.

La casa de papel season 5: cast and characters

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Jaime Llorente as Denver

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Álvaro Morte as The Professor

Esther Acebo as Stockholm.