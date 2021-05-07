Less and less is missing for the premiere of La casa de papel season 5, chapters that will close the story of the ‘Professor’ and his popular robbers.
After Netflix confirmed that the series will arrive in 2021, in Spain the recordings of fiction are beginning to culminate. Thanks to several photos, we have seen the appearance of new characters, as well as the return of Berlin, a role played by Pedro Alonso.
The actor, along with Álvaro Morte, have published their respective farewells on their social networks, after recording the final scenes of their characters in The paper house 5.
“Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix. And to you, dear professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. Thank you, ”shared Morte.
The goodbye of Lisbon
Who has joined this group of farewells is Itziar Ituño, actress who gives life to the inspector Raquel Murillo (Lisbon).
“Now yes! Agur, ciao, adeu, bye, bye, au revoir Raquel Murillo, Aio Lisboa! What a trip! What a trip! ”He wrote.
What can we expect from La casa de papel 5?
With the entry of Manila and Lisbon to the Bank of Spain, fans hope that they will be in charge of freeing the group of robbers. In addition, it is pending to know how the ‘Professor’ will escape from Inspector Sierra, who has found him in his lair and plans to arrest him.
La casa de papel season 5: cast and characters
- Úrsula Corberó as Tokio
- Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo
- Jaime Llorente as Denver
- Itziar Ituño as Lisbon
- Miguel Herrán as Rio
- Darko Peric as Helsinki
- Álvaro Morte as The Professor
- Esther Acebo as Stockholm.
