Less and less is missing for the premiere of La casa de papel season 5, chapters that will close the story of the ‘Professor’ and the self-described Resistance.

After Netflix confirmed that the series will arrive in 2021, in Spain the recordings of fiction began their final part. For a few days, actors such as Pedro Alonso, Álvaro Morte, Jaime Llorente and Itziar Ituño have begun to say goodbye to their characters and fans.

Netflix announces end of filming for La casa de papel 5

This Thursday, May 14, the service of streaming announced that the filming of La casa de papel season 5 has ended. Through a message on their social networks, Netflix said goodbye to the protagonists. Also, he shared a preview of the cast prior to the grand finale.

Streaming says goodbye to La casa de papel, one of its most successful Spanish series. Photo: Netflix

“We started as a gang of robbers, we ended up as a family. It is the essence of part 5 of La casa de papel. Thanks to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia, we can’t wait to show you how the story ends, ”it reads.

What can we expect from La casa de papel 5?

With the entry of Manila and Lisbon to the Bank of Spain, fans hope that they will be in charge of freeing the group of robbers. In addition, it is pending to know how the ‘Professor’ will escape from Inspector Sierra, who has found him in his lair and plans to arrest him.

The paper house season 5 does not have a release date yet, but Netflix confirmed that it will reach its service in 2021.

La casa de papel season 5: cast and characters

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Jaime Llorente as Denver

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Álvaro Morte as The Professor

Esther Acebo as Stockholm.