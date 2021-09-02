The fifth season of La casa de papel is just around the corner. Specifically, the Spanish phenomenon will arrive on Netflix on September 3, at least its first volume. The robbers will have to escape from the Bank of Spain with the mutiny in hand and they must do so alive.

As expected, the fact of being entrenched will push the protagonists to experience impractical situations. This is how they have advanced it Bethlehem Cuesta (Manila), Jaime Lorente (Denver), and Esther Acebo (Stockholm) in an interview with Los40.

“The essence of the characters the public already knows and what you are going to see the characters going through a moment of brutal stress . When people reach a limit, they sometimes have behaviors that don’t even belong to them, ”he explained. Lorente.

“They are theirs because they do it, but they are kind of subject to an extreme circumstance. I think it’s that, they are going to see the characters unhinged . It is so, literally, “he added. That position was seconded by Costs, who stated that, despite the adrenaline dose, emotionality can be expected even in the least thought of sequences.

“Inside all that action thing and such is that it always sneaks in like emotion and as good is normal. When you see death as here, it is time to ask yourself things, “he said.

Official poster of La casa de papel, fifth season. Photo: Netflix

For its part, Holly He referred to the new season as the one that “is touching the war genre” compared to previous installments. “It’s kind of like an explosion. In fact, it is literal. There are several explosions. (…) All the action plus all the emotional conflict that we carry, all mixed up. With what I think that makes it quite interesting to see ”, he highlighted.

La casa de papel 5 – official synopsis

The band has been locked up in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours: they have managed to rescue Lisbon, but are experiencing one of their worst moments after losing one of their own. The ‘Professor’ has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, does not have a plan to escape.

When it seems that nothing can go worse, a new enemy will arrive much more powerful than any of the previous ones: the Army. The end of the biggest robbery in history is near and what began as a robbery is now transformed into a war.