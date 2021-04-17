Less and less is missing for the premiere of La casa de papel season 5, chapters that will close the story of the ‘professor’ and his robbers.

Without a release date confirmed by Netflix, in Spain the recordings of fiction are beginning to culminate. Thanks to several photos leaked on social networks, we have seen the appearance of new characters, as well as the return of Berlin, a character played by Pedro Alonso.

The actor shared on his Instagram account that his time at La casa de papel ended after the end of his scenes. With an extensive message for his fans, Alonso also dedicated a few words to Álvaro Morte, actor who gives life to ‘The Professor’.

Pedro Alonso, Berlin, culminated his scenes in La casa de papel 5. Photo: @ pedroalonsoochoro / Instagram

“As does true love and life itself. So creepy at times, but certainly so beautiful. It has been an extraordinary journey @alvaromorte, one of those that really deserves to be kept in a treasure chest after the odyssey ”, shared the actor.

After Berlin (Pedro Alonso) was assassinated in the second season of La casa de papel, Pedro Alonso has continued to appear in the series through flashback scenes important to the plot.

What can we expect from La casa de papel 5?

With the entry of Manila and Lisbon to the Bank of Spain, fans hope that they will be in charge of freeing the group of robbers. In addition, it is pending to know how the ‘Professor’ will escape from Inspector Sierra, who has found him in his lair and plans to arrest him.

La casa de papel season 5: cast and characters

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Jaime Llorente as Denver

Itzíar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Álvaro Morte as The Professor

Esther Acebo as Stockholm.