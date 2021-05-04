Less and less is missing for the premiere of La casa de papel season 5, chapters that will close the story of the ‘professor’ and his robbers.

After Netflix confirmed that the series will arrive in 2021, in Spain the recordings of fiction are beginning to culminate. Thanks to several photos leaked on social networks, we have seen the appearance of new characters, as well as the return of Berlin, a character played by Pedro Alonso.

Weeks ago, the interpreter said goodbye to the production after recording his final scenes. “It has been an extraordinary trip @alvaromorte, one of those that really deserves to be kept in a treasure chest after the odyssey,” shared the actor.

The goodbye of the ‘professor’ of La casa de papel

Who has done the pampering has been Álvaro Morte, actor who gives life to the teacher. After announcing that he closed his stage in season 5 of La casa de papel, he shared a final message on his social networks.

Actor joins Pedro Alonso, Berlin, who also finished his scenes from La casa de papel days ago. Photo: @alvaromorte

“Leaving the set of @lacasadepapel for the last time. Words are unnecessary. Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix. And to you, dear professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. Thank you ”he shared.

What can we expect from La casa de papel 5?

With the entry of Manila and Lisbon to the Bank of Spain, fans hope that they will be in charge of freeing the group of robbers. In addition, it is pending to know how the ‘Professor’ will escape from Inspector Sierra, who has found him in his lair and plans to arrest him.

La casa de papel season 5: cast and characters

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Jaime Llorente as Denver

Itzíar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Álvaro Morte as The Professor

Esther Acebo as Stockholm.