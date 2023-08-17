He doesn’t care about anything! Samahara Lobaton She is a Peruvian influencer who gained popularity for being the daughter of model Melissa Klug and showing some family problems she had on television. The young woman began an affair with a barber, unknown to the slice show business, named Youna and from there she became more controversial with her twists and turns in the relationship. Soon after, they had a daughter that they raised together, until a few weeks ago when the model returned to our country and she definitively ended her cohabitation with the hairdresser.

The discussions and hints that were sent on social networks caused them to be invited to various entertainment programs to tell their versions of the facts. Finally, the “Queen of the exchange” was summoned to enter “Magaly’s house” along with her other companions. Do you want to know what clause was imposed to enter? Next, we will give you all the details.

What is the clause of Magaly Medina to Samahara Lobatón?

The host Magaly Medina presented the reality show called ‘La casa de Magaly’, on August 15, and announced each of the 11 participants who will live together throughout this season on the outskirts of Lima. That was how she took the time to welcome all the reality boys and she explained in detail the reason why she was encouraged to give them the opportunity to be part of it.

Of all the contestants, the one that attracted the most attention was the influencer Samahara Lobatón because, unlike the others, they imposed a condition on her to be on the show. In this sense, the presenter indicated: “Samahara Lobatón, since she had the fight with Youna, has shown that she is a worthy member of this house, she is our “recontra colliding car” that does not measure up and does not suck at anything or anyone“. Minutes later, he indicated the rule that his production brought before hiring it: “Of course, your income has a clause not to bring sharp objects or go near the kitchen for anything, you can imagine why“.

Why can’t Samahara Lobatón take knives to ‘La casa de Magaly’?

A few years ago, the model Samahara Lobatón starred in a scandal with her ex-partner Youna by attacking her with a kitchen knife. Apparently, they argued because the barber shaved her daughter and the influencer did not agree. The youngsters arrived at the Callao police station after being intervened by the Peruvian National Police and spent several hours there until their parents resolved the matter.

The media did not hesitate to comment on what happened, since they had never heard of such a scandal from Melissa Klug’s daughter before. After that, the content creator moved away from the screens for a while, and when she returned, she explained that she was still with the father of her youngest. To have a better relationship, the couple decided to go to psychological therapy. After this incident, the driver ‘Peluchín’ gave him the nickname ‘Sacachaira’, as a mockery.

Why did Samahara Lobatón want to give up ‘La casa de Magaly’ before starting recordings?

In ‘La casa de Magaly’ everything can be missing except the controversies. This was demonstrated in the first edition of the format, when the hidden cameras of the presenter Medina recorded the model Samahara Lobatón in full discussion with the production team of ATV for not letting him in with his cell phone.

That was how, upon entering the recording set, the influencer explained that she had to be in contact with her daughter all the time and that was not possible. Given this, the content creator indicated: “I need my phone, they can’t keep it here. I have a daughter, how can they take away my phone, I’m going back to Lima, I can’t stay without talking to my daughter. Even if it’s give it to me to call and let me know that I won’t have how to communicate“. His indignation was so great that he threatened to return home.

What did Samahara Lobatón say after a romantic photo with Bryan Torres?

Samahara Lobatonthe new pull of ‘La casa de Magaly’ arrived as a guest on the set of ‘Send who sends’ and talked about Bryan Torres, the same one who published a romantic photograph on social networks. Melissa Klug’s daughter explained that she has been having a great time with the salsa singer, but they haven’t made it official yet.

“I already said it before, he and I are dating. To a good understanding, few words. (The photo on his Instagram) was a decision that came up at the moment. We are dating and we are happy, we let everything flow. We (dated) for three months. She hasn’t asked me to be her crush yet.”detailed the influencer.

Is Samahara Lobatón going to denounce the father of her daughter?

Samahara LobatonHe spoke on his social networks about the difficult situation he faces with his ex-partner Youna, whom he accused of not complying with alimony and not seeing his little daughter.

“Due to the situation that I have been going through with my daughter’s father and his refusal to reach a harmonious agreement without intermediaries, I have been forced to seek legal advice from the law firm of Dr. Wilmer Arica to find a solution legal benefit of my daughter in the corresponding channels,” he wrote.

How many years is Bryan Torres older than Samahara Lobatón?

The alleged romance between the singer Bryan Torres and the model Samahara Lobatón is more current than ever among the followers of the content creator. So far nothing is confirmed, but the influencer surprised her fans by sharing an image of her hugging the artist. This display of affection is the first time that young people have published it on their social networks. Speculation about the confirmation of the romance did not take long, but none confirmed anything.

The age difference between the salsa singer and the daughter of Melissa Klug is almost 10 years because on August 28, 2020 the salsa singer celebrated her 29th birthday. Therefore, his current age is 30 years. On the other hand, the reality girl was born on November 20, 2001 and that makes her 21 years old.

