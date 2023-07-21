Magaly Medina presented in style the preview of what will be her reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’. The television presenter showed for the first time the facilities of the residence in which some characters from our varied local show business will share experiences, which are expected to generate all kinds of reactions as a result of the days spent together. In addition, details were given of what will be the return of this proposal after more than a decade of its first edition.

“11 celebrities, 24 hours a day, watched and recorded by more than 60 cameras. An extreme coexistence where there will be conflicts, ‘chongos’ and confessions. The expected return of ‘La casa de Magaly'”, says the promotion of the television spot.

#casa #Magaly #returns #Urraca #presented #place #coexistence #reality #show #place