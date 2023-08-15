‘La casa de Magaly’ returns to the screens after 13 years since the premiere of its first edition. The host Magaly Medina has already given a premiere date and the first broadcast of her reality show will be this Tuesday, August 15, during her program. In addition, the members of this show have already been met, which will be made up of well-known characters within the Peruvian show business, who will show themselves as they are, according to the advance that already generates great expectations for the disclosures it promises.

What time does ‘La casa de Magaly’ start?

the reality ‘Magaly’s house’ It will begin airing this August 14 at 9:45 p.m. (Peruvian time). If you are in other countries in the region, you can follow the following schedules:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 am (the following day)

Where to see ‘La casa de Magaly’ LIVE?

The coexistence show Magaly Medina can be seen by the free signal of ATV, the different cable operators available, the official ATV website and the YouTube broadcast of the Magaly ATV channel.

How to watch ATV FREE?

the sign of ATV can be fully tuned FREE thanks to the open signal. Also on the official website of the channel and by Youtubein case you do not have a television at your disposal.

Members of ‘Magaly’s House’

Carlos Cacho

patrick suarez

the uchulu

Samahara Lobaton

Vanessa Lopez

Fiorella Retiz

Gabriela Serpa

renzo spraggon

Alfredo Benavides

Andres Hurtado

Shirley Cherres

Advance of ‘Magaly’s house’

The ‘Urraca’ presented in style the progress of what will be ‘Magali’s house‘, in which some faces were already seen that promise to give something to talk about with the passing of the days during the coexistence. Some are Gabriela Serpa, Alfredo Benavides, Andrés Hurtado and Carlos Cacho.

