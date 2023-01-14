Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The house that today houses the Museum of Journalism and Graphic Arts At the beginning of the 20th century, it was owned by an old millionaire and a young maiden who married him and accompanied him until his death, according to legend says.

jesus floreswas the owner of that farm in which he lived in solitude until he was 70 years old, when he married a young woman named Ana Gonzalez.

During a sea ​​voyage to europe the ship in which they were traveling was about to sinkand at the risk of death, in that moment of despair, both swore who survived would pray on each death anniversary.

Both survived and the young Ana dedicated her days to decorating the house in an extraordinary way ending up adding two dog sculptures which he had brought from New York.

Don Jesus, at his deathleft all his fortune to his beloved wife who soon went back a get marry and forgot to pray to her late husband and the dog housewhich was soon seen abandoned.

Museum of Journalism and Graphic Arts. Photo: courtesy.

It wasn’t long before things started happening around the house. paranormal eventswhich gave way to the legendabout what who could pray a rosary whole in the mansion midnightwith only a candle for company could have the scriptures of the house and inhabit it freely.

Hundreds of men and women they tried the feat, but the value did not reach them everyone finished in a hurry either passed out due to panic just five minutes after starting the attempt.

The courage of those who tried to make the ninth term when a voice from beyond the grave he tried to answer the prayers that the daring visitors to the mansion started.

Nobody, to date, was able to complete this mission and the house went through several owners; abandoned on numerous occasions until the mid-1990s when the Guadalajara City Council purchased the property and established the Museum of Journalism and Graphic Arts.

Currently it is one of the most interesting places that tells the story of the first printing press in the city as well as the first means of communication, however some rumors indicate that the place cannot yet be inhabited at night due to the paranormal phenomena that still occur.