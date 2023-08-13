La Casa de Los Famosos, the reality show that Televisa has been broadcasting for ten weeks, has touched the hearts of 20 million viewers, an unprecedented record for national television. This small revolution has been much more than a party of audiences and money for the companies involved because, incidentally, it has managed to bring together millions of people of different ages and social classes around a phenomenon charged with social criticism and with a star. indisputable. Wendy Guevara, a trans woman from Guanajuato famous in her small niche of social networks, has earned the love of the public and her colleagues more strawberries and elitist thanks to his gift for comic moments, his emotional intelligence and the humility with which he shared the story of ostracism, marginalization and transphobia that has been his life. The religious fervor with which people admire this influencers It has even led them to share fake promotions: a fake Starbucks campaign to support Wendy is still circulating on Twitter.

But the adventure ends. After 10 weeks of the program and 10 eliminated, there are four participants left, one of which will win a prize of 4 million pesos this Sunday. They are all from Team Hell, the favorite of loyal viewers and fans who have been systematically eliminating the seven participants of Team Heaven. Along the way, characters like Paul Stanley, the son of the late Mexican television presenter Paco Stanley, the Venezuelan model and presenter Marie Claire Harp, or the professional boxer who called herself the barby Juarez. There are only four people left in the house: the almost certain winner Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris (an influencer from Monterrey much loved in the north of the country), Nicola Porcella (a Peruvian actor who has gained a good number of followers these weeks) and Sergio Mayer (actor, singer and former deputy for Morena).

And after that? Many viewers are afraid at the end of the show. They feel that their lives will be reduced to wandering through life with nothing to distract themselves, get angry with, and comment on, condemned to an existential void that they won’t be able to fill with anything other than, perhaps, the old videos from those times when Wendy Guevara she walked around the house looking angry at some cameras that didn’t stop following her for a second. “What will my life be like when there is no more La Casa de los Famosos?” A fan wondered last Sunday on social networks. Behind the high consumption that this program has generated is a more macabre reality: that of millions of dependent people who eat breakfast, eat, work, have dinner and go to sleep following the lives of the participants. Once you enter the bubble, there is no way out. Television has a summary program every night, the newspapers cover each controversy and social networks are full of fans who make their own summary of the best moments of the day.

“He’s going to let people have a life again,” says Cristina Salazar, a PhD in Communications Media from Columbia University and a fan of the show, with a laugh. “It’s also going to be interesting to see what happens with those parasocial relationships,” she says. With “parasocial” he refers to those relationships in which the viewer establishes a bond with the program participants, and that is unilateral, that is, that only one of the people develops feelings of friendship or love, but without the other. be aware of it. That translates into hordes of people who go to the set where the program is recorded in an industrial estate in the State of Mexico. There is the house surrounded by absolute nothingness, a car workshop and a building materials store. The rest is a narrow road, without a sidewalk and without mercy for pedestrians. Still, people go there every day, stand at the base of the little mound that faces the house, and yell up for dear life, “Wendy, Wendy.”

Francisco Palacios, the owner of the car workshop, is fed up with them, he doesn’t watch the program —”no, no, I have enough living next door”— and a few weeks ago he told this newspaper that the fans keep him awake at night, literally. They live above the workshop where the whole family works, the father and the three sons, and at four in the morning people stand on the road in front and start screaming. That triggers the alarms that surround the enclosure where the reality and the deafening noise ends up ruining the family’s sleep, which has asked the authorities for greater security in vain to stop this madness. There are now one or two guards trying to limit the number of shouts from people passing by. For whatever, it doesn’t seem to be working.

Salazar assures that “the need for escapism is real, with presidential elections underway and a population overwhelmed by the news of the violence that is sweeping the country.” In this context, “the public appreciates a narrative respite, a refuge to protect themselves from media noise.” Wade Davis, CEO of Televisa, assured that it is a “cultural phenomenon” whose numbers have exceeded the best fantasies of its investors. Davis compared the impact of La Casa de los Famosos in Mexico with the soccer World Cup at the end of 2022, no less. They have a engagement of 20 million people, almost the size of Mexico City together with the state that surrounds it. That English word means that there are 20 million people hooked on the show, following it daily and keeping an eye on the latest updates and news. That has led to an unprecedented boost to subscriptions to Vix, the platform for streaming where the program is broadcast 24 hours a day, and the number of people who tune in to Televisa every night.

But there are a few hours left for the bubble to burst and viewers have resorted to very unorthodox methods to support their winner. Twitter has been filled with false news in which followers of Wendy Guevara assure that the singer Taylor Swift, in the last concert of her tour of the United States, called for a massive vote for the favorite finalist of the program. They even dared to quote the singer as if to say: “I know that some of you have families in Mexico, and this Sunday we need to make history. Wendy is my friend. I’m Team Wendy.” And from those false statements to the offer of a cafeteria in Nuevo León in which they give away a large slice of bread if customers show that they have voted for Poncho de Nigris. Or the fake offer from Starbucks, which now has hundreds of people flocking to its doors to ask for their frappe free because of a hoax that says you can get one if you vote for Wendy Guevara. Although it is a lie, thousands of people have uploaded their photo with their Starbucks coffee, assuring that it is the pure truth. “I thought it was a lie, but it’s true,” says a very convinced fan. Salazar, the doctor in Communication Media, laughs at all this and offers an explanation: “We are animals made of stories and that is what Wendy has given us, a great story that will not be repeated for a long time.”

