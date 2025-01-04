The European equities started 2025 with volatility. However, Gestamp did not fall to the expected entry price in The Strategic Portfolio of elEconomista.es. The company linked to the automotive industry is trading above the 2.35 euros per share established as a buy zone. That is, it closed last year with a collapse close to 30%, but in which the analysis firms collected by FactSet still place hope given that they establish a price target at 3.38 euros which implies a potential of 36%.

To date, there are no securities in the portfolio that are close to its selling zone. The advantage for The Wallet is that, while waiting for the arrival of Gestamp, come the January dividends of several securities on the Spanish stock market. And a good part of them is within this strategy.

The first shifts will be those of Repsol, Sacyr and Acerinox (all of them can still be paid since the cut-off date will not arrive, in any case, before Friday of next week according to Bloomberg). The most modest dividend yield of the three will be that of Sacyr, at 1.93%. As far as La Cartera is concerned, the gross amount that it will receive from these three payments will reach 1,190.6 euros, which would lead to total dividends collected by the strategy since its inception at almost 15,000 euros. This is possible thanks to the doubled position in the Spanish oil company of the Ibex 35 with a weighted entry price of 12.75 euros.