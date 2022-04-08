The city celebrates today double brotherhood. The Brotherhood of the Santísimo Cristo de la Fe will take to the streets at 6:00 p.m. from the Capuchin church of San Francisco de Asís. It will carry its owner, the Santísimo Cristo de la Fe, the work of Antonio Fernández Dorrego (1954) and Santa María de los Ángeles, by the sculptor Antonio Jesús Yuste Navarro, a work carried out in 2014.

The brothers of the Faith wear a tobacco-colored velvet tunic, with a hood that covers the face of both penitents and butlers and shelves. On their feet they wear frailunas sandals and the waist is cinched by a white cord. The brothers will go through the Alfonso X el Sabio pass for the first time after the pedestrianization of it.

The second Nazarene appointment is in Santa Catalina, from where the procession of the Very Illustrious and Venerable Brotherhood of the Holy Christ of Charity will take place. It will be at 8:00 p.m. The institution premieres a step, El Expolio de Cristo, which will parade in sixth place and is the work of the sculptor Ramón Cuenca. It will be carried on the shoulders of 28 shelves and it is, together with the Saint John that follows it, the second work of the acclaimed author in this procession.

La Caridad, as its president Antonio José García Romero highlights, will also take to the streets for the first time the three apostles that complete La Oración, works by Arturo Serra Gómez, blessed on March 7, 2020 and that have not yet paraded.

La Caridad floods the streets throughout the day. Because its call will announce the celebration of the afternoon parade while the shelves and ends of the litter of La Oración prepare the palm tree that will show off the parade. The artistic proposal is completed with steps by José Hernández Navarro, Arturo Serra Gómez, Manuel Ardil Pagán, Pedro J. Arrúe de Mora, Rafael Roses Rivadavia or Francisco Salzillo.

Transfer from San Miguel



At 11 a.m. the cults of the Brotherhood of the Virgen de los Dolores and Santos Pasos will also start, which an hour later will be transferred from San Miguel to San Juan de Dios. There will parade next Holy Tuesday.

Encounter in Belluga



At 6:45 p.m., the transfer of Our Father Jesús de las Mercedes from the Church of La Merced to Belluga will be celebrated. A quarter of an hour later the San Juan will leave from San Juan Bautista, and at 19.20 the Virgin of the First Pain from the temple of San Juan de Dios. The three sizes will star in a meeting in Belluga around 8:15 p.m.

step exposure



During today’s day, in addition, up to five brotherhoods expose their thrones in different parishes. Thus, Charity, in Santa Catalina (from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.); El Perdón, in San Antolín (from 9 to 12 and from 18 to 20 hours); La Esperanza, in San Pedro Apóstol (from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.); La Fe, in San Francisco de Asís (from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Servitas, in San Bartolomé (from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.).