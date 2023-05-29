Since July 18, 1992, when troops from the Colina Group stormed the Enrique Guzmán y Valle National University of Education in northeast Lima, ten families have been left with an empty seat at the table forever. Since then, they exhaust all their efforts to find them even under the stones, and thus close an endless duel. A nightmare that several Latin American countries have suffered to a lesser or greater extent, leaving a crack of impunity in each of them.

The La Cantuta case, as the university is known for the area where it is located, is emblematic. It was one of the crimes that were perpetrated during the government of Alberto Fujimori in the 1990s, and one of the reasons why he was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison. Under his full knowledge, a paramilitary group that was created to combat the terrorism of those days operated, but which ended up murdering and disappearing people who could not be proven to be directly linked to Sendero Luminoso and the Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA). ).

On July 8, 1993, one year after the massacre, some graves were found in the Cieneguilla district thanks to a recycler named Justo Arizapana —an unbeatable first name— who observed months before how some people dressed in black and wearing balaclavas they buried some boxes. The journalists arrived at the area with a map that he himself drew by hand. Indeed, those boxes, which gave off a nauseating odor, contained bones, but above all charred remains. It was later learned that they had originally been buried in an open field, on Cerro Santa Rosa, but later they were exhumed, cremated, and transferred to that dump in Cieneguilla in a desperate attempt by the murderers to hide the evidence.

The only body that was not burned and could be recognized was that of Luis Ortiz Perea, a 21-year-old Physical Education student. As for the others, the Peruvian State selected the less mistreated remains that could contain DNA and sent them in a thermal box, in October 1993, to England, exactly to London Hospital, Medica College. It seemed like the right decision. But months and then years passed and no more was known. The National Prosecutor’s Office did not give them a reason or any other authority. The century ended and the wait continued. The great hope of the bereaved turned into a suffocating uncertainty.

Until, at the beginning of 2022, the families of the boys who have continued indefatigable in all these years —and whom only death has separated from their purpose— began their own search at the hands of the Association for Human Rights ( APRODEH) and Redress, an organization that provides aid to torture survivors, based in London. It was the latter who carried out the investigations. In less than two months they achieved what the Peruvian State could not or did not want in three decades: find the remains. The thermal box remained intact in the Birmingham Forensic Archive, 200 kilometers from London, which was supposed to be its whereabouts.

What had happened? A chain of acts that could be called treacherous: in that same 1993, the remains were taken without any explanation to another laboratory in Birmingham that closed several years later and ended up transferring them to the Forensic Archive, where by law they must be collected. The National Prosecutor of those days, Blanca Nélida Colán, ordered that only a bone remains be analyzed —which coincided with the DNA of the student Felipe Flores Chipana—, reducing the possibilities of the search and affecting the raison d’être of the trip. As if that were not enough, Colán ordered that all information be forwarded to the Supreme Council of Military Justice. Neither she, the highest authority of the Public Ministry until 1997, nor the military jurisdiction responded to the pleas of the family members.

“They were forgotten,” says Gisela Ortiz (51), Luis Ortiz’s sister, this afternoon at the APRODEH headquarters in Lima. She is accompanied by Carmen Amaro (50) and Pilar Fierro (71). The three are relatives of three lives that were interrupted. Carmen is the sister of Armando Amaro, a 25-year-old Education student, and Pilar, mother of Dora Oyague, a student at the same Faculty who disappeared at the age of 21. It was Gisela Ortiz, former Minister of Culture, who traveled to England on February 17 of this year, together with the lawyer Gloria Cano, from APRODEH, to repatriate the box that also tried to disappear. Once in Peru, she was taken to the Ayacucho region to be uncovered and examined in a Public Ministry laboratory. The result was known a few weeks ago: Marcelino Rosales Cárdenas, Bertila Lozano Torres, Dora Oyague Fierro were genetically identified and Felipe Flores Chipana was reconfirmed.

“When you don’t find the body of a child, you can’t live. I still miss my daughter until now and I will never stop loving her, ”says Pilar Fierro while her pain is expressed, her voice breaking and her eyes watering. Having lost Dora is a very thin scab for this white-haired lady and, as such, she reopens at the slightest question about her. It is the same pain that pools in the face of Carmen Amaro. Her brother Armando hers did not return from the UK. In 2022, again at the insistence of the families, the search for remains was resumed in the Chavilca ravine, in Cieneguilla. The area, which was not fenced off or declared intangible, was altered by the owner of the land who began to subdivide the area and sell the sand as construction material. After five weeks, in two different periods, removing the earth with backhoes and dump trucks, the unexpected happened twenty minutes after the completion of the diligence: a piece of bone came loose and rolled as if an apple had fallen. It was an elbow. Last December the miracle was identified: it belonged to Armando.

“On the one hand it is hopeful to know that someone you have searched for so long appears, even if it is only a piece of his body, but it is also confirmation that within all the remains is your brother and that they were inhuman to him” Carmen explains. After 31 years, of the ten missing, six have been found. Missing are Robert Teodoro Espinoza, Heráclides Pablo Meza, Juan Gabriel Mariños Figueroa and Professor Hugo Muñoz Sánchez. It is expected that the excavations will resume as soon as possible, but there is an impediment: the Public Ministry alleges that it does not have a budget. The General Directorate for the Search for Missing Persons of the Ministry of Justice has said that it can only afford three of the seven weeks that have been established for the final search.

Gisela Ortiz explodes: “If the money is not obtained this year, what does it mean? What will nothing be done? What will we wait for another year? ”, She laments. Three decades later, the ten families yearn for the same thing: a dignified burial to end the mourning. They are not complete. Four still to go.

