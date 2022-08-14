Having a cold beer lying on a deckchair at noon, fresh from the sea, is what most of La Cangreja’s clients do during a visit to LA VERDAD. Others, the fastest, are already waiting for their dishes at the tables. This beach bar, located on Galúa de La Manga beach, in the municipality of Cartagena, receives a daily barrage of people. And he has been on the list of the best in Spain for three years, compiled by ‘Forbes’ magazine.

In the establishment they affirm that, more than a leisure time on the beach, they aspire to facilitate “a gastronomic and leisure experience”, which covers the whole day. “We want customers to arrive mid-morning, make an aperitif, take a bath, eat rice, stay late and then have a hamburger for dinner,” summarized Ángel Sánchez del Val, manager of the beach bar. This hotelier runs this place and La Mestiza with José Miguel Cremades.

According to their figures, in July they attended more than 10,000 people. To meet this demand, they have a team of twenty-five workers. “It hasn’t always been that way. When we started in 2014, in August I was here just trying to sell two mojitos,” said Ángel.

The food is, along with the location and the atmosphere, the basis of the business. «We started by changing the menu of a traditional beach bar and incorporating products that were not seen in a place on the beach, such as bread bao or hamburgers. Our offer is based on fusion, but it is very Mediterranean, with traditional dishes such as croquettes. And we try to modify the offer every year and add novelties”, commented the manager.

In its offer there is no lack of seafood and a version of the meatloaf that includes a fried egg. “In the future we plan to expand and we want to bring the cuisine and the name of the Region of Murcia to Spain,” announced the businessman. And he added that they are trying to unload the business and other changes. “We open this one from April to November and we plan to close the one in La Azohía in December. People no longer choose the beach and go to the beach bar; choose the beach bar and go to that beach.

Among the summer clientele ‘manguero’ the faithful grow. Ángel Zapata does not hesitate to confess: «At aperitif time, we are here every day, because we spend the summer nearby. We come more than the owner. The atmosphere is brutal.”