The carving of the Virgin of La Candelaria, whose festival is celebrated on Saturday, February 2, a holiday and pilgrimage day in Alhama de Murcia, was moved yesterday, Christmas Day, as is traditional, from its hermitage in the area of ​​El Collao , located at the foot of the La Muela mountain range, to the church of La Concepción.

During her tour, which began at 5:30 p.m., she was accompanied by almost a hundred devotees, who surrounded the image in a family and festive atmosphere. She arrived at her destination about an hour and a half later. There was no shortage of popular music in the transfer with the Taller de Músicos de Sonata rondalla.

It must be remembered that the La Candelaria pilgrimage is a tradition that dates back to the early 70s of the last century. The venerated image, which is currently owned by the Brotherhood of La Candelaria, arrived in Alhama 43 years ago and its 40th anniversary coincided with the pandemic, which prevented the celebration from taking place.

However, three years later, last Wednesday, a Sevillian goldsmith's crown that arrived in 2020 was blessed in the church of San Lázaro, both for the Virgin and for the Child Jesus she is wearing. “This thanksgiving with the crown was carried out to overcome the pandemic,” highlights the component of the Simón García Brotherhood. They already wore the crowns yesterday on the journey from their hermitage to the parish of La Concepción, where they will remain for 40 days until they move on February 1 to San Lázaro to, the next day, celebrate the pilgrimage back to their hermitage.