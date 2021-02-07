The development of vaccination policy in the province of Buenos Aires, due to organizational qualities imposed by power, could be summarized by altering the order of the words of this extraordinary health program: there is more and more politics in vaccination. This singularity is explicitly promoted by the governor Axel Kicillof and by the most sophisticated K group, La Cámpora.

“I want vaccination to be a solidarity campaign. A militant campaign ”, The president admitted to a good part of the communal heads of the Province in a meeting via Zoom that he held with them on Tuesday, February 2.

According to unobjectionable sources about this remote exposure, he also argued that he hoped that his administration would summon “all institutions and political groups” that are willing to “disseminate and collaborate in the registration” of the vaccination.

Although he did not have to clarify it, Kicillof thus ratified the line of the vaccination or vaccination policy with a policy that had already begun to be prepared in the municipalities with criteria that generate more and more disagreement in the pro-government and opposition mayors.

Four of them confirmed this complex scenario by Clarion, as well as national and Buenos Aires officials who work on the issue.

Governor Kicillof, without agreeing with the communal chiefs, decided that it would be his administration that would take charge of vaccination in the vast and vast and multiple and diverse territory of Buenos Aires. For reasons that still baffle the mayors, the regional heads of Health of the Province, the vast majority militants of La Cámpora, informed the municipalities that vaccines against Covid-19 would be inoculated massively in schools chosen for this purpose.

They thus put aside, although it seems nonsense that perhaps it actually is, the hundreds and hundreds of vaccination centers in which Buenos Aires have applied vaccines for decades.

The plan of Kicillof and La Cámpora consists, at least until now, in the landing of employees hired by the Government who will work on the non-medical issues of vaccination, but who will actually manage the administration of the health program in schools.

The governor’s original vaccination program includes the choice of specific schools in the districts without first consulting with the communal chiefs: there are parties like Vicente López where there are six “vaccination schools”, while in La Matanza that number reaches 40 schools.

Also, then, to non-medical personnel who would work in those places as administrators or vaccination coordinators. But in addition, the Government announced that it would finance, in some cases in a mixed way with the municipalities, the facilities of the schools so that they have the “technology” necessary to vaccinate in those places.

For example, the Buenos Aires State and different municipalities They had to buy freezers to keep the Sputnik vaccines cold, which are expected to arrive in the hundreds of thousands to Buenos Aires.

Despite the vaccination plan described as historical by Kicillof and his team, to this day the Government of Buenos Aires lacks the essential raw material to vaccinate a large part of the population: vaccines.

The delay in the arrival of Sputnik V doses throughout the country also affected the vaccination schedule in Buenos Aires. The governor had advanced to the mayors that by February 1, the Province would have around one million doses, so the inoculation plan against the coronavirus would be launched in the vaccination schools in the month that ends to begin.

But the vaccines, as is public knowledge, did not reach the country even in sufficient quantities. Kicillof’s vaccination policy remains suspended, at least in its massive deployment of vaccines. The governor admitted it in the Zoom with mayors on February 2. He did not give any definition of dates regarding the delivery to the municipalities of new doses for teachers who must begin face-to-face classes.

The vaccination in the two thousand nursing homes in Buenos Aires was also uncertain, despite the fact that on Saturday, January 30, Kiciloff himself, together with his Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan; the vice minister Nicolas Kreplak; the holder of the PAMI, Luana Volnovich; the head of Block K of Deputies and leader of La Cámpora, Maximum KirchnerAmong other leaders, they had announced in a nursing home in Lomas de Zamora that the vaccination of elderly women and men was beginning.

In that act, with an obvious party and non-sanitary tone, Kirchner himself announced that the vaccination policy in Buenos Aires would be mixed with politics: “It is important that many neighbors sign up, and also help those who do not have the tools to do it, on the page of the Province to be able to plan and put together the best possible logistics for vaccination ”.

Kirchner thus admitted that it would be the political parties, social groups or other institutions that would help the State to try to make the vaccination of millions of Buenos Aires more effective. The original plan of Kicillof and La Cámpora to use schools as vaccination centers not only entered a complex phase because the lack of doses delayed the massive inoculation, a health program that would overlap in the schools with the beginning of the year school.

As mentioned, more and more mayors of the Province are reluctant to use their district schools and provincial hospitals -in some cases- as vaccination centers. Jorge Macri, from Vicente López, from Juntos por el Cambio, was one of the first to express his differences of opinion with Kicillof: he sent him an official letter in which he explained that he made available all the vaccinations in his municipality so that work there on what was always worked: vaccinating the neighbors. He got no reply.

Now, with the delay in vaccines, more and more mayors of the ruling party are saying, albeit privately, that they will resist. They admit that it is complex and even dangerous to allow an advance in vaccination policy. Although the militancy, solidarity, or rented by the Government, is from its own party fraction.

“We cannot be wrong in this one, not in this one. It is a public health issue “One of the most powerful mayors of the PJ del Conurbano complained to this newspaper. The communal leaders of Peronism would request a meeting with Kiciloff this week to consider their dissent. And, although it may seem astonishing because of the inverted logic that afflicts the authorities, they will also try to persuade them to get vaccinated in the so-called health centers, not without sense,“Vaccinations”.