La Callecita de Tetuán where Mario Pacheco and Iván Zulueta celebrated the first psychedelic parties in Madrid

María Zayas is one of the many perpendicular on the west side of Bravo Murillo, in the Berruguete neighborhood. A narrow callecita, with little trade, where old and new floors coexist. It is like one of those students who does not stand out for good or bad.

However, if we look with the eyes of seeing other times (and we dive in its history) we can imagine in it hippies and modern, spring between the gray panorama of Franco in 1970. In a large street garage (we do not know what number, we do not know if the place subsists) one of the first festivals of the Madrid underground and gender film sessions alive with marijuana were held.

On Saturday, July 25, 1970, the I Progressive Music Festival should have been held, organized by Mario Pacheco, the screenwriter José Antonio Barrero and the film director Iván Zulueta. David Álvarez García defns it in his doctoral thesis What we did was secret: “The success of the call exceeded the capacity of the Colegio Mayor Pio XII… and generated a conflict between the Freaks They approached the event and some of the students. The direction of the center solved the dispute denying permission. ”

The setback caused the festival to move to the Tetuán garage, where by 35 pesetas the attendees could hear the performance of Pau Riba, Cerebrum, Fire and Life, Cecilia and part of Smash. In addition, see a selection of gender films by Iván Zulueta. Some of them would also play in the month of November in Barcelona, ​​during the first permanent festival of progressive music in the Iris room.

The event is remembered by different protagonists of the time, such as Pepe Ribas (Ajoblanco) or the musician Salvador Domínguez, who is the one who contributes the fact that that garage, which is simply named in Tetuán, was located in María Zayas. According to Domínguez, “scenes from the film were projected 2001: Odyssey in space On a screen behind the stage, so that people hallucinate in three -dimensional technicolor. ”

Álvarez points out in his thesis that “the Progressive Music Festival served for the first Freaks Madrid established contact with each other, and they were aware that they were not alone, that there were more people like them in Madrid. ” With the decade a shy underground current was being born that would precede the famous Move and that soon I would have some more professionalized meeting places, such as the morning of the San Pol cinema or the M&M disco.

Pacheco, who had just returned from Tangier, remembered it in an interview with Luis Lapuente In Efeeme magazineconfirming that the experience of that day in María Zayas was not a flower or fruit of the complete chance:

“We were a group of friends, including Iván Zulueta, and we did psychedelic concerts from basically Catalan and Andalusian artists. The contact in Andalusia was Gonzalo García Pelayo, a very voluntary uncle who presented to you with the Smash or Silvio in a van. There were also all the legendary, Toti Soler, Pau Riba, Cerebrum, Machine! Sisa, etc … from the University we went to a kind of consumer cooperative, which was based in a fairly large garage. There we set up 24 -hour marathons with films such as 2001 or that of the Marx brothers with Marylin Monroe [Amor en conserva]but we also pass Ivan the terrible And things like that, as in a Loopall the time the same film, while the concerts were held or Zulueta did shows with lucecitas. ”

Pacheco would ride new media in 1982. From there, he launched the new flamenco and the most intimate pop of the movement. We talk about Ketama, Ray Heredia, Pata Nega or Jorge Pardo. And low blows, the mode or kikí d’Akí.

Iván Zulueta had arrived in Madrid in 1964 to study cinema and in March of that 1970 he had premiered A, two, three…to the English hiding placea raw opera on the path of Richard Lester’s films for The Beatles that did not have much commercial success. Zulueta, a cult artist par excellence of those years, would have to wait for Rapture – a decade later – to become a name recorded in the books of Spanish cinema.

M&M, the disco where Air Guitar began to be done in Madrid and played Triana, Nico or Rod Stewart



When we think about the development of youth cultures, our mind brings us irremediably to the center. However, as we get very close to its history we find numerous examples that show that the underground arises in diverse geographies, scattered throughout the city. Often, in hidden streets where dissonance with times can go unnoticed, such as the tiny street of María Zayas in Tetuán.