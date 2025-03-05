The entity went to Palma de Mallorca in 2017 for the ‘procés’ and now justifies the return with which the circumstances of then no longer occur



03/05/2025



Updated at 6:27 p.m.





La Caixa has announced the return of the headquarters to Catalonia. A bomb in Spanish business since it was the most anticipated movement for being the flagship of the Catalan productive fabric. «Criteria Caixa, reports that the Board of Trustees of the Caixa D’Estalvis I Pensions of Barcelona, ​​’La Caixa’, chaired by Don Isidro Fainé Casas and acting as the Single Shareholder of Criteria Caixa, has agreed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

It was at the end of 2017, in full burst of ‘procés’, when La Caixa decided to leave for Palma de Mallorca looking for stability and legal certainty. That same decision made other large companies such as Banco Sabadell, Naturgy, and Caixabank himself, the bank of which he is the main criteria shareholder.

Now, more than seven years later, La Caixa has agreed “unanimously and in extraordinary session” its return to the Autonomous Community. This also was something that was already speculating in the business and financial spheres but that everyone gave a discounted. Even more after Banco Sabadell, as this newspaper said, was the first to return more than a month ago.