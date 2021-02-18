The general director of Fundación La Caixa, Antonio Vila, and the general secretary of Cáritas Española, Natalia Peiro, signed a collaboration agreement yesterday in order to intensify their joint work in helping vulnerable people affected by the economic and social impact of the pandemic.

«One of the keys to overcoming this crisis is the sum of efforts and will. Hence, Fundación La Caixa and Cáritas sign this agreement to expand a collaboration that dates back years. We believe that the times demand it and that this joint work will allow us to offer care more in line with the new social needs. Ultimately, care that results in the well-being of the people who need it most, ”explained Antonio Vila.

In the Region of Murcia, La Caixa Foundation allocated nearly 1.8 million euros to Cáritas projects last year, thanks to which 1,401 minors in vulnerable situations were assisted through the Caixaproinfancia program and 113 insertions were achieved through the Incorpora plan.

In Spain, 5,334 minors were cared for and 1,400 jobs were provided to people at risk of exclusion.