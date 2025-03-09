La Caixa, exile and return to Catalonia of the greatest economic power of Spain

Those who know Isidro Fainé know of his obsession so that no one marks his step, and especially from the political spheres. It happened to him few weeks ago with the Relay by José María Álvarez-Pallete of the presidency of Telefónica, and the appointment of Marc Murtraan orchestrated operation from La Moncloa. Fainé is vice president of the operator and president of the La Caixa Foundation, which controls 10% of the capital through criteria, its investment holding. And since Banco Sabadell announced the return to his hometown just over a month ago, a general runrún had been installed in Catalonia conducive to putting an end to the exile process of companies initiated in 2017 in search of legal certainty.

The return to Barcelona of the social venues of La Caixa Foundation and Criteria – not from Caixabank, which continues in València “indefinitely” – announced this week has been “very personal” and has done “how and when Fainé has wanted”, financial sources of the process say. Quickly and concisely.

Once the decision was taken, which had been ruminating “for a long time”, the manager, who is 82 years Balears, where the group moved for its historical roots in the community.

The objective was to avoid speculation and leaks, although the main political leaders were aware of Fainé’s intentions for informal conversations held in recent weeks, according to several sources consulted. The economic and social relevance of La Caixa, as well as the uniqueness of its organizational model, is still a temptation to end up and try to influence its orientation. There is much at stake.

The change of venues is not relevant at the economic level. It does not imply movement of people, or corporate services or spaces, to the extent that most employees and work centers have always remained located in Barcelona. But it is an important sign. It certifies the end of the procés, the return to the long -awaited institutional normality and is a boost to the eagerness that Salvador Illa has, with whom Fainé maintains excellent relations, so that Catalunya is again the locomotive of Spain. The gestures are important and the black towers of the diagonal are undoubtedly the emblem of economic power.

La Caixa is the owner of the largest industrial portfolio in Spain, through its investment holding, criteria, which Ángel Simón has been managed for a year. At the end of last year the portfolio had a value of about 30,000 million euros. It is the main shareholder of Caixabank, the main financial entity of Spain, which also has as a partner the State, as in Telefónica. And holds relevant participations in Naturgy (with 26.71%of the capital), Telefónica (9.9%), ACS (9.36%), Bank of East Asia (19.33%), colonial (17.32%) and Puig (3.05%), among others.

This week, just one day before knowing the return of the headquarters, criteria surprised to announce a pact that allows him to continue expanding the porpholio of participated: the acquisition of 5% of the French Veolia Environment, after the payment of about 1,000 million euros, according to market prices. Not only does La Caixa return to its reference place, it also intends to recover the influence in a sector that has been historically linked: water.

Both groups share shareholders in Aguas de Barcelona. Veolia controls it with 70% of the capital, and criteria and the Barcelona City Council are distributed the rest with 15% each. Both Simon and his right hand, Ciril Rozman, come from there. One of the great unknowns is to see how far the influence of La Caixa comes to Agbar, which is the true object of desire that, according to several sectors, hides this operation.

Agbar is a company that is dedicated to managing water in 1,300 municipalities of Spain. Criteria was for years one of his reference shareholders to equal parts with Suez, until Veolia acquired it through a public acquisition offer (OPA) hostile in 2022. The purchase unleashed a war between Veolia and La Caixa, but its relationship “has improved a lot recently” after the appointment of the lawyer Miquel Roca as president of Aguas last December, sources close to the service company say.

Both Fainé and Antoine Frérot, president of Veolia, have been publicly congratulated by the entry of criteria in the capital of the French group, through an investment pact that contemplates that the participation of the industrial arm of La Caixa as a reference shareholder is only financial and does not exceed, according to sources known to the operation. Although the Catalan holding company will have a representative in the Board of Directors of Veolia, the agreement establishes that Criteriacaixa will not exceed 5.5% participation and undertakes to maintain their participation for at least two years, “suggesting a mainly financial role, without additional special rights,” says Veolia.

A unique model in the world

In any case, the operation reinforces the Spanish holding diversification portfolio and contributes to the plan to gain it, until reaching 40,000 million euros in 2030. Industrial and financial investments is what allows to ensure the survival of the foundation, whose structure model is unpublished in the world. The bulky dividends that it obtains through its portfolio of participated companies (expects to exceed 1.6 billion euros corresponding to 2024) are those that allow it to feed its extensive social and philanthropic work, as its president has always remembers the occasion.

La Caixa is the second European Foundation in volume of resources. It is overcome by the British Wellroom Trust, the second largest in the world after the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It was founded in 1936 according to the Henry WellCome testament, thanks to the benefits of the Wellcome pharmacist, which in 1995 was acquired by Glaxo. Today Wellcome Trust is an independent foundation that finances research projects in three areas: climate change, infectious diseases and mental health. Its investment portfolio exceeds 36.8 billion sterling pounds (about 43.7 billion euros).

The La Caixa Foundation Budget for this will reach 655 million euros, the largest in its history, according to the entity. About 60% of the investment, more than 370 million, will be allocated to the development of Social programsamong them the fight against child poverty, employment for vulnerable people, active aging and attention to people with advanced diseases. Another 20%, about 130 million, at initiatives for the dissemination of culture and science through the CaixaForum or Cosmocaixa centers network, among other activities. And the rest will go to health research projects and education. The entity has disbursed more than 5,000 million in the last decade. The “soul” of La Caixa.